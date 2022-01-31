SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar won the men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night to earn his shot at a champion of his choosing. This week on Raw, Lesnar interrupted a gloating Bobby Lashley promo and told him not to worry because he would be facing Reigns at WrestleMania and not him.

Lesnar continued and said he still wanted his match with Reigns to be title for title. He challenged Bobby Lashley to a WWE Championship rematch, but Lashley denied him. Instead, Adam Pearce said that Lesnar would be one of the participants in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PPV event in Saudi Arabia. Lashley’s WWE Championship will be on the line in that match. This is Lesnar’s first-ever appearance in the Elimination Chamber.

Don't ask if @BrockLesnar is ready for the Elimination Chamber. Ask if the Elimination Chamber is ready for @BrockLesnar. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/uAyI1y4NJc — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022

Lesnar and Reigns have wrestled in the main event two other times. At WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins joined the match by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Rollins pinned Reigns to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. At WrestleMania 34, Lesnar defeated Reigns cleanly.

