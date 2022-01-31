FREE PODCAST 1/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review Royal Rumble, discuss what Ronda Rousey can be in WWE, Rick’s PWG experience, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the Royal Rumble, including a discussion on what Ronda Rousey can be in the WWE. Rick reports on his PWG experience. The show closes with Robert and Rick giving a brief preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO