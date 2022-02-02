SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk’s return to wrestling has lived up to his expectations and then some.

In an interview on Rock 95.5 in Chicago, Punk talked about his return to the squared circle for AEW in August of 2021 and if things were going how he thought they would.

“Is it everything I thought it would be? It’s that times ten,” Punk said of the return. “But, my barometer of whether it’s all worth it, so to say is I look forward to getting on a plane. I hate leaving my dog. I hate leaving my wife — maybe not in that order, maybe in that order, I don’t know. I get excited for road trips because it’s one day and I get to do what I’m falling back in love with and I have fun with it.”

Punk returned to wrestling at a special AEW Rampage event at the United Center in Chicago. On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Chicago, Punk is scheduled to face MJF for the first time ever.

CATCH-UP: AEW set to release “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1” music project