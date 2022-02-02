Ricky Steamboat set to make MLW debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is heading to MLW. The company announced on Wednesday that Steamboat would be the matchmaker for the MLW Superfight taping in Charlotte.

Ricky Steamboat is a WWE Hall of Famer and multiple time champion. In addition to the matchmaker role for MLW, Steamboat will be available for autographs and photos before the tapings begin. MLW Superfight is on February 26 from the Grady Cole Center.

