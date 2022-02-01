News Ticker

AEW set to release “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1” music project

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 1, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
AEW will release a special album titled “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1” on February 18. The project will tell the stories of Black wrestlers on the AEW roster through the voices of renowned artists.

AEW revealed details on the album in a press release on Tuesday.

Featuring 21 tracks,  the album includes contributions from artists such as Jon Connor, Mega Ran, Brinson, Omega Sparx,  Monteasy, Josiah Williams, AEW’s own Max Caster and Sonny Kiss, and many more. In developing  this project, Rukus utilized his previous experience working hand-in-hand with AEW’s roster to  curate their entrance music, pairing wrestlers with producers and artists to tell their stories in a  unique, collaborative format.

“One key aspect of my role in AEW is to deliver a multifaceted audio experience for fans that delves into the essence of the characters they see on screen every week, as well as the stories behind the individuals who bring these characters to life,” said Mikey Rukus, Music Producer at AEW. “Who  We Are is like a bunch of ’30 for 30’ episodes for AEW’s Black wrestlers. Releasing this project  during Black History Month in a format that is authentic to the culture and resonates in a familiar  manner, while allowing these incredible talents to share their personal journeys, is special for  everyone involved.”

When the album drops on February 18, it will initially only be available in hard copy format on ShopAEW.com.

