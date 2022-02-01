AEW set to release “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1” music project

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW will release a special album titled “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1” on February 18. The project will tell the stories of Black wrestlers on the AEW roster through the voices of renowned artists.

Available for pre-order NOW! #AEW Music Presents: Who We Are Volume 1! Free commemorative poster is included with the first 300 orders. Find it at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! @AEW pic.twitter.com/pUefEFVpqJ — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) February 1, 2022

AEW revealed details on the album in a press release on Tuesday.

Featuring 21 tracks, the album includes contributions from artists such as Jon Connor, Mega Ran, Brinson, Omega Sparx, Monteasy, Josiah Williams, AEW’s own Max Caster and Sonny Kiss, and many more. In developing this project, Rukus utilized his previous experience working hand-in-hand with AEW’s roster to curate their entrance music, pairing wrestlers with producers and artists to tell their stories in a unique, collaborative format.

“One key aspect of my role in AEW is to deliver a multifaceted audio experience for fans that delves into the essence of the characters they see on screen every week, as well as the stories behind the individuals who bring these characters to life,” said Mikey Rukus, Music Producer at AEW. “Who We Are is like a bunch of ’30 for 30’ episodes for AEW’s Black wrestlers. Releasing this project during Black History Month in a format that is authentic to the culture and resonates in a familiar manner, while allowing these incredible talents to share their personal journeys, is special for everyone involved.”

When the album drops on February 18, it will initially only be available in hard copy format on ShopAEW.com.

