Former ROH star officially signs with AEW

Danhausen has officially signed with AEW. The former ROH star appeared on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and Tony Khan announced the signing on social media soon after.

Danhausen appeared during the main event lights out match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy. Cole pulled a steel chair from under the ring and Danhausen came with it. He then confronted Cole in a comedic staredown before walking away.

