Roman Reigns talks Jon Moxley entering alcohol treatment program

Roman Reigns defended Jon Moxley’s return from alcohol treatment promo on Dynamite amidst pushback from Bully Ray. On the SI Media podcast, Reigns said he understood where Bully was coming from, but that Moxley didn’t owe anything to anybody.

“I didn’t actually see the take from Bubba, but I’ve seen some of the responses to it,” Reigns said. “And I look at it kind of in both perspectives. I understand what Bubba is saying only because I’ve been in these systems and worked for, you know, a billion-dollar promotion and entertainment company, being WWE. And Bubba has too, and these are some of the mindsets of kind of the direction [to] handle some of these situations because, at the end of the day, we are performers. We’re entertainers and we want to be there for our fanbase … I don’t think he owes anyone an apology. I think the fact that he was responsible enough to do what needed to be done and also not shy away from it to help other people. You rarely talk about those people that are just, 100% inspired and motivated by what Mox did and having that brutal honesty with themselves and everyone else for the matter. I don’t think he owes anyone an apology. I see where Bubba could be coming from, in a very corporate mindset of, you know prioritizing our fans. But at the end of the day, we do so much for these fans. We don’t deliver the mail, it don’t feel good to do what we do. And obviously, it’s a choice, but it’s not like they’re just giving their money to us and we’re not doing anything. It’s a service and we’re performing that service.”

Moxley entered an inpatient alcohol treatment in November and was away from AEW. He returned last week on AEW Dynamite and wrestled Ethan Page on AEW Rampage. This week on Rampage, Moxley is scheduled to wrestled Anthony Bowens.

