NXT HITS & MISSES 2/1: Ciampa & Breakker vs. LDF, Imperium vs. Diamond Mine, Jade vs. Martinez, Sarray vs. Kayla Inlay, Knight vs. Gacy, Miller vs. Choo, more.

IMPERIUM vs. DIAMOND MINE

I’m actually glad this match kicked the show off, because this is the first time I’ve spoken on the topic of the Walter to Gunther name change. I’m not going to rehash what has already been said a thousand times, but I was so mad at the Gunther Stark gaff that I had to stop and think. Do I want to continue doing this and the PWT Talks NXT podcast? After the Saudi Arabia partnership, the countless bullying claims over the years, continuing to treat their wrestlers as independent contractors and countless other wrongdoings, I’ve seriously begun souring on WWE. And that’s not even mentioning poor booking of the main roster or the gutting of my beloved NXT black and gold. It’s become a tough product to cover for various reasons.

Gunther is a great name for a wrestler, and I understand the need to re-name the character due to the rights to the Walter name. But how can any of us take “Gunther” seriously now, knowing that the origins of the name stemmed from a high profile nazi? If they willingly tried to name him after a nazi, it’s further proof of how carnies will always be carnies. If this was simply a coincidence and nobody decided to Google the name “Gunther Stark” before greenlighting it, it’s further proof of how poorly mismanaged certain aspects of this company are.

Ultimately, I decided to continue with this column and the podcast because I enjoy doing them. Even if I don’t necessarily like the direction of the content WWE is putting out.

Anyway, rant over. Let’s get into the match, shall we?

Walter and Imperium (Yeah, I’m gonna refuse to call him Gunther for awhile), back in the spotlight on NXT programming is exactly where I want to see them. They make incredible heels, but also make you want to invest your time in them. They had great chemistry with Diamond Mine, the Creed Brothers especially. This match showcased the strengths of the newcomer siblings and I was solidly impressed, as always, with their performance.

While Imperium made the most sense to win the match, I also wish Diamond Mine would wind up on the winning side of a match a little more often. For a stable that’s focused on grooming these athletes into champions and presented as such, I can’t invest in them as serious contenders for any gold any time soon.

Verdict: HIT

RAQUEL GONZALEZ vs. CORA JADE

You have to love the heart of a determined babyface, even if that determination leads you opposite former NXT Women’s Champ, Raquel Gonzalez. Allies as of late, Cora Jade challenged Raquel Gonzalez to this match to prove she has what it takes to be Gonzalez tag partner and win the Dusty Cup.

Jade may not have gotten much offense in on Gonzalez. Actually, hardly any. But she showed an amazing amount of heart by kicking out time after time again and never submitting before finally succumbing to a One-Armed Powerbomb. Gonzalez congratulated Jade on her moxie, and said they’re going to win the Dusty Cup. Jade and Gonzalez have some good chemistry together, and I think they’ll be an great addition to that women’s tournament.

Verdict: HIT

SARRAY vs KAYLA INLAY

Sarray hasn’t been seen on NXT TV for months, now being repackaged as “The Warrior of the Sun”. It appears to be an anime-esque gimmick as she was dressed as a school girl before her entrance backstage, and moments later she came through the curtain looking like a warrior princess or something. Now, that’s not a knock on the gimmick. That’s a knock on my knowledge of anime! While I’d rather see gimmicks based in reality, I think I’ve just kind of come to realize this is a Prichard Production now. Digging into that box of gimmicks. If you’re going to have more character based gimmicks, may as well lean into it.

This was a short, yet entertaining match between Sarray and the former Cassie Lee. Mostly a showcase match for Sarray and her new gimmick taking on a jobber in Inlay, but as NXT has been doing lately, the jobber is given a few moments to shine. I feel like this is a great way to keep the star strong, yet continue to build stars by giving the newer talent a bit of exposure.

Verdict: HIT

LA KIGHT vs. JOE GACY

With LA Knight showing up on the main roster, I’m assuming his time in NXT is limited. Utilizing his charisma and star power to help build up the newer acts like Harland, Gacy, Greyson Waller, and this new monster that’s aligned with Waller.

Waller and his new bodyguard, Sanga, were really the stars of this match although they weren’t even in it. They destroyed LA Knight, and Waller challenged Knight to defeat Sanga next week. As a reward if he wins, Waller will drop the restraining order.

I’m curious to see where this goes, and if it does indeed lead to Waller “kicking” Knight out of NXT to allow Knight to transition to Raw or Smackdown.

Verdict: HIT

AMARI MILLER vs. WENDY CHOO

I… just… I don’t know what the heck to make of Wendy Choo. I mean, Karen Q is making the best of an absolutely terrible gimmick. But, why is this gimmick a thing? The only time I want to see a wrestler fall asleep in the ring is at the hands of Jervis Cottonbelly’s Sleeper Hold, dammit.

I thought Choo’s gimmick may be a “savant” type gimmick a la Eugene. Something like being sleepy all the time until she hits the ring, and hulks up. That does seem to be the case to an extent, but she just seems to be obsessed with sleeping. From using the sleeper hold to making a sleeping taunt while dropping an elbow, this gimmick is just plain bizarre.

Amari Miller on the other hand, she is the wrestler I’m watching in this matchup. She’s not being booked much better than a jobber as of yet but this angle with Daddy’s Girl, Tiffany Stratton, is promising. We might see Miller as a more regular character sooner rather than later.

Verdict: HIT

DRACO ANTHONY vs. ANDRE CHASE

The debut of Draco Anthony, a former marine, in NXT showed him staring at the lights for the professor of Chase U, Andre Chase. Sporting camo cargo pants, Anthony showed a ton of potential in this match. He has a good, if somewhat bland, look. A great physique, and seemed to be competent between the ropes.

Chase put up a good fight, getting cheered on by his “students” in the crowd. Anthony stole the Chase U flag, stomping on it, as the crowd boo’d at the blatant disrespect of Anthony.

Von Wagner seems to be the next opponent for Chase, so it’ll be interesting to see who they pair Anthony up with next.

Verdict: HIT

BRON BREAKKER & TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA

A team built out of respect, former rivals Ciampa and Breakker teamed up to take on mutual enemies in Legado del Fantasma. Ciampa, a master of reinventing himself, has seemed to do it once again. He’s slightly shifted his character from being hellbent on keeping the NXT Title and destroying anyone that gets in his way, to a seemingly more focused and less neurotic Ciampa. A change that fits nicely with Bron Breakker’s current aesthetic. You still clearly get newbie/veteran vibes from the two, but moreso in a mutual respect student/mentor type of a way. Ciampa, the grizzled vet and Breakker, the stallion upcomer.

Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez interfered on Legado’s behalf, as expected, throughout the match. Breakker was on the receiving end of this interference, causing him to take the majority of the offense in the match. It wasn’t until Ciampa made the hot tag that the tables turned to allow them the win.

Breakker still hasn’t sold me on being able to carry the NXT title, though he seems to be the only member of the 2.0 class that can carry that torch. He does continue to impress me as the weeks go by, but I feel like his character is too hot headed to hold on to the title. He’s always yelling and looking for a fight, if this was real, you could see him getting drunk and challenging Omos to a title match or something.

Verdict: HIT