2/2 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Lee Moriarty vs. Joey Janela, Ogogo vs. Kross, Lance Archer in action, more

AEW DARK TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 2, 2022

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO FL

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, Mark Henry, Eddie Kingston

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

-The show begins with Anthony Ogogo making his entrance talking about how pissed off he is. Ogogo mentioned knocking out Cody Rhodes, going away for a while and being upset he’s on Dark instead of the red carpet being rolled out like Adam Cole & CM Punk.

(1) ANTHONY OGOGO vs. MARCUS KROSS

Excalibur was bummed Ogogo stopped talking, as he was hoping to get through this whole match without having to call the action. Kross fired off a few kicks and head scissors, but tried a cazadora, only to get face planted in the corner. Running corner clothesline and uppercut got a two count for Ogogo. Kross got a shock small package for two, but he ran right into an Angle Slam and pop up punch for the KO.

WINNER: Anthony Ogogo in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Quick showing from Ogogo, who I’m glad got to talk a bit before the match. It’s good to have guys like this cut promos on Dark instead of just doing backstage stuff with Tony Schiavone.)

(2) PENELOPE FORD vs. ANGELICA RISK

Risk got a quick start, but Ford slammed her down by the hair. Risk hit a very unorthodox leg lariat on a seated Ford, but it was pretty much a Rear View like Naomi does. Ford raked the eyes and Risk mentioned her eyelash. While this was happening, Taz & Excalibur are talking about Wawa sandwiches. Risk avoided a back drop, as she clobbered Penelope with a few clotheslines and missile dropkick off the second rope. Risk missed a corner hip attack, ate a Ford boot and springboard back elbow. Ford got the Muta Lock for the submission.

WINNER: Penelope Ford in 4:00

(Howard Analysis: I should point out this was the first appearance of Kip Sabian ringside, wearing his box over his head. I still have no clue what the payoff to that would be. I figured I would mention that during his ladies match. Penelope continues to show a mean streak after that excellent and wild bloody tag match last month.)

(3) QT MARSHALL vs. TOA LIONA

Taz talks about QT’s jealousy of HOOK, but it doesn’t bother Taz. Liona hit a big time Samoan Drop in the early going, but took way too long to follow up as QT bailed outside. Liona charged at QT, who moved and Liona posted himself. QT connected with a missile dropkick off the top for just a one count. Liona fought back with a shoulder tackle to create some space, as he started hulking up off the QT right hands. Liona hit a nice overhead belly to belly, but both men missed corner splashes. Liona went for a discus lariat, but spun right into a Diamond Cutter to give QT the victory.

WINNER: QT Marshall in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I really enjoyed this match, as QT sold quite a bit for Liona and showed the Cutter can be hit from anywhere. I assume QT is bound to be in line to suffer the wrath of Hook, which I can’t wait to see.)

(4) 2POINT0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker w/Daniel Garcia) vs. KIDD BANDIT & ISH

Excalibur congratulates Daniel Garcia for winning the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles in PWG this past weekend. That is a huge accomplishment and I can’t wait to see it. Ish made a quick tag to Bandit, who played to the crowd too long and missed the 2point0 blind tag. Matt Lee was insulted Bandit hit him in the face, so Lee & Parker hit a back breaker running knee combo. Parker attacked Ish off a tag before 2point0 hit a double Russian Leg Sweep. Bandit tagged in again, but was hit with a gnarly German suplex by Lee. Two For The Show quickly put away Bandit as Garcia & Parker dispatched of Ish after the match.

WINNER: 2point0 in 1:30

(Howard’s Analysis: There’s nothing I enjoy more than a good 2point0 squash match and that’s exactly what we got here tonight.)

(5) LANCE ARCHER vs. JORDAN COSTA

Archer threw Costa through the entrance tunnel and into the ring as the ref for some reason allowed the match to still start. Archer tried for a Black Out, but Costa countered into a sleeper. Archer threw him to the mat and unleashed hammer punches to the heart. Archer teased whipping Costa with a belt, but didn’t give the fans what they wanted. Costa hit a dropkick, but the rest of his offense had zero effect and Archer planted him with a huge chokeslam. The E.B.D. Claw spelled the end for Costa.

WINNER: Lance Archer in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Yet another dominating win for Archer, who is stacking wins before his AEW Title match with Hangman Page in a week. It still baffles me how you can drag your opponent to the ring beaten up and the ref still allows the match to begin.)

-Alex Marvez is backstage with Fuego Del Sol, talking about his match with Serpentico next week. Fuego said he’ll add another burn victim to his list. For some reason Fuego screamed a lot in this promo. Why are you so upset, Fuego?

(6) MARINA SHAFIR vs. REKA TAHAKA

Both ladies avoided strikes from the other to begin things before Tahaka hit a very nice fisherman’s neckbreaker. Tahaka rocked Shafir with a back heel kick and worked a deep side head lock. Shafir got a head scissors counter, both ladies got to their feet and Marina starched Tahaka with a superkick. Marina applied a standing rear naked choke, but Tahaka reversed and fired off headbutts. Tahaka tried a spin heel kick, but Shafir locked her in a leg trapped standing triangle for the unique submission.

WINNER: Marina Shafir in 3:30

(Howard’s Analysis: I enjoyed how this match ended. Marina caught a submission I don’t think I’ve ever seen before. Prior to that, these ladies traded counters and avoided strikes very well. Tahaka has improved quite a bit since the first time I’ve seen her on Dark last year.)

(7) AARON SOLO & NICK COMOROTO vs. CAMERON STEWART & DANTE CASANOVA

Stewart suffered a beating from The Factory in the early going, but finally got free off a jawbreaker on Comoroto. Tag was made to Casanova, but Comoroto ran through a double shoulder block attempt and steamrolled both opponents with bodyslams. Comoroto single arm pressed Casanova, while he dropped Stewart at the same time. Solo hit a double stomp off a Comoroto backbreaker on Casanova for the easy win.

WINNER: Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto in 3:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Comoroto could’ve had a handicap match and done the job even quicker. I know QT & Comoroto lost their title eliminator match a few weeks ago, but I wonder if Solo & Comoroto can stack some wins and qualify as contenders down the line?)

(8) TONY NESE vs. ZACK CLAYTON

Nese used his speed to take down Clayton early, as he backflipped out of the corner and got a leg sweep. Clayton fought back with some clotheslines and nice standing dropkick for a near fall. Nese hung Clayton up by the throat, then zoned in on Clayton’s leg, as he posted it. Back inside, Nese tried a leg lock, but Clayton was too tall and got the rope break. Nese finally missed a slingshot splash, Clayton battled back with strikes and snap powerslam for two. Clayton waited for Nese to get up, took too long, as Nese floated over a suplex and popped Clayton with a spin kick. The Running Nese spelled the end for Clayton.

WINNER: Tony Nese in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Very good strategy from Nese in this one, who grounded the much taller Clayton for a majority of this match. There was brief talk on commentary about HOOK & Nese from Taz, which is another match I wouldn’t mind seeing.)

(9) KIERA HOGAN vs. MAZZERATI

Mazzerati stomped away at Hogan in the corner, but Hogan slapped the taste right out of her mouth to stop the momentum. Foot sweep by Hogan led to a nice superkick that landed flush. Hogan hit a sliding single leg boot, but only got a two count. Mazzerati slammed Hogan down by her hair to take over, but Hogan fought back with a shotgun dropkick off the second. The hanging neckbreaker led to a step up leg drop for two. Mazzerati tried to hit a few kicks, missed them both, so opted to just punch Hogan in the face instead. Mazzerati trash talked too much and Hogan hit a Buzzsaw Kick to win it.

WINNER: Kiera Hogan in 3:30

(Howard’s Analysis: This was pretty clunky in a few spots, but Hogan’s roundhouse kick always looks impressive. I got a kick out of commentary talking about how Rick Knox had the flashiest hair in this match.)

(10) ALAN “5” ANGELS & 10 (w/-1) vs. ARIYA DAIVARI & INVICTUS KHASH

Taz is annoyed the crowd chanted Happy Birthday to 10, as Daivari & Angels had a very quick series to start. Angels hit a nice leg lariat for two before 10 tagged in with a huge back drop, while Angels hit a dropkick. 10 threw Daivari to make a tag to Khash, who had a face off with 10, who no sold Khash’s shoulder blocks and chops. 10 wiped out both Khash & Daivari with boots until the numbers became too much. 10 tried to fight back, but remained isolated for close to 4 minutes. Finally a double shoulder block off the second allowed Angels to make the hot tag with a high cross body on both Daivari & Khash. Angels cleaned house with a standing sliced bread on Daivari, missed one on Khash, but settled for a Northern Lights for two. Khash caught Angels in a powerslam; Daivari made a blind tag a huge frog splash for a close near fall. Angels flipped out of a double back drop and 10 hit a spear through the ropes on Daivari. Khash was planted with a spinebuster; Angels hit a dive on Daivari and 10 locked on the Full Nelson to make Khash submit. Post match, Tony Schiavone tried to interview 5 & 10, but QT Marshall & The Factory interrupted. QT asked them to join The Factory, but they both flipped him off. Comoroto & Solo attacked both Dark Order members and sent them to the outside.

WINNERS: Alan “5” Angels & 10 in 8:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was a very enjoyable tag match and I’d really like to see an Alan Angels & Ariya Daivari singles match on Dark eventually. I was surprised that 10 was the one isolated, but it worked out in the end, as Dark Order duo picked up another win. I’m surprised these two are the Dark Order duo stacking wins and not a team like Stu Grayson & Evil Uno, who feel like they haven’t had tag wins or matches together as a team for a long time now.)

(11) DANTE MARTIN & MATT SYDAL vs. BEAR COUNTRY (Boulder & Bronson)

Not a lot happened in the first few minutes of this one, as Sydal & Martin tried to use their speed to figure out how to go about the bigger Bear Country. Finally, Martin dropkicked Boulder to the floor, but tried a slingshot cross body and was caught. The Bears used their power on the outside, but missed a double splash against the stage. Sydal & Martin hit dueling moonsaults off the stage before both men sent Bronson back in the ring and foolishly tried a double suplex. Bronson wouldn’t budge and hit a Boss Man Slam on Sydal and steamrolled Martin in the process. Boulder stretched out Martin in a backbreaker, as he dropped Martin on his knee repeatedly. Bronson teased a moonsault of his own, but just sat on Martin’s chest instead for two. Boulder tagged in and actually did a moonsault off the second, but missed. The crowd let out a huge Holy Shit chant for that one, as Sydal made the hot tag in the process. Sydal faked a low kick and caught Bronson high before he tried a suplex on Bronson, opted for small package for one. Bronson missed his corner cannonball and Sydal hit a standing flip for one. Boulder hit a double standing powerslam on Sydal & Martin, as Taz referred to him as a giant chunk of bologna. Martin hit a big time dive on Boulder outside, while Sydal hit a pump knee on Bronson, while Martin hit the double jump moonsault for the victory.

WINNERS: Dante Martin & Matt Sydal in 10:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This took a few minutes to get going, but once it kicked into gear, this was a great styles clash with these four men. Martin & Sydal used their speed to win this one, but Bear Country showed they can do some flips then necessary as well. This was match of the night so far.)

(12) LEE MORIARY vs. JOEY JANELA (w/Kayla Rossi)

Nice little sequence of reversals to start before a test of strength led to Joey stomping the foot and slapping Lee in the face. Lee put on the brakes to avoid a dropkick and hit a leaping double stomp. Joey tried to sucker Lee into doing a dive, but Lee outsmarted him and took Joey down. Kayla tried stepping in front of Lee and it ultimately led to a tilt a whirl back breaker by Janela and back drop on the floor. Back inside, Lee avoided a lariat and hit a double stomp on the arm, but Janela answered with a stalling German suplex. Taz puts over how good Joey looks, but misses the sloppy ass Janela, which I laughed at. Taz missed the Janela that looks like a wreck and should be passed out under a bar with peanuts on his chest. Lee targeted Janela’s arm, but Joey rolled outside, only to get wiped out with a low tope. Lee tried a German suplex from the apron back inside, but Joey ripped off the padding of the turnbuckle and drove Lee back first into it. Janela hit a vicious Death Valley Driver on the apron before he hit a diving uppercut to the back in the ring for two. Joey went up top for his elbow drop, but Lee scaled the ropes and wiped out Joey. Just then, Joey started selling his knee to distract the ref, which allowed Kayla to hit a hurricanrana off the second rope on Moriarty. Joey quickly hit a Liger Bomb for a close two. Joey went for it again, but both men traded near falls instead. A forearm battle led to both men colliding at the same time for a double down. Janela bridged off a jackknife pin, hit a superkick and turned Lee inside out with a lariat. Janela called for the end, Lee locked on the flying octopus hold and transitioned into a European Clutch for the flash pin. Post match, Lee Moriarty cut a promo with Tony Schiavone talking about how he’s the future, but he can’t wait for the future, he’s focusing on the now. He wants consistency with his victories and the future is now.

WINNER: Lee Moriarty in 12:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was an excellent main event with both men looking really good. I wouldn’t mind a rematch for sure. I really liked Lee’s post match promo as his focus on consistently winning matches going forward instead of alternating wins & losses is obviously what everyone should want, but it was refreshing to just hear a guy say it. Ever since Joey beat Sonny Kiss to end their feud to end 2021, he has lost both matches he’s had. So I have no idea where he is headed. I like the partnership with him & Kayla, but they just need something to do and a new feud to get involved in.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: We’re back to Universal Studios, so that means more squashes than we’ve gotten the last few weeks with AEW taping Dark in front of a Rampage audience. The first half of this show was your standard AEW Dark squashes, but the last few matches were go out of your way to watch. I enjoyed the different styles in the Martin & Sydal vs. Bear Country, but the match of the night goes to Janela vs. Moriarty by a mile. The one negative on these shows being taped a month in advance is you can’t really do much in the way of storyline development for Dynamite or Rampage outside of squashes. So we’re getting the plethora of Lance Archer steamrolls to pretty much hold us over. It’s a big reason why I enjoy Dark whenever it’s taped before Rampage, which looking at the schedule, won’t be happening again for a while.

