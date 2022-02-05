Ronda Rousey wrestles in dark match after Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey returned to the ring in a dark match main event after this week’s episode of Smackdown.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Rousey teamed with Naomi to face Natalya & Charlotte Flair. Rousey and Natalya started the match and Rousey quickly tapped Natalya out with her armbar before Flair or Naomi had any participation in the match.

Rousey confronted Flair during this week’s episode of Smackdown and officially chose her as an opponent for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Rousey earned the opportunity at a championship of her choosing after winning the women’s Royal Rumble.

