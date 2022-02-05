NXT Championship match set for Vengeance Day

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NXT Championship will be defended at Vengeance Day on February 15.

After weeks of a brewing feud, Bron Breakker will make his first title defense at the specialty episode of NXT 2.0 against Santos Escobar. Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa at New Year’s Evil in January. He made his NXT debut when the show changed formats and tone in September of 2021.

It's official! At #WWENXT Vengeance Day @bronbreakkerwwe will defend his title for the first time as he locks up with the head of #LaFamilia @EscobarWWE for the #WWENXT Championship!https://t.co/ROhk5elmOH — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 5, 2022

On NXT television Tuesday night, Breakker and Escobar will come face to face one final time before their title showdown. This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 and Vengeance Day next week will air on Syfy due to Olympic coverage on the USA Network.

