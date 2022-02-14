FREE PODCAST 2/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (2-14-2012) Keller & Cudo talk Rock-Cena hype, top Stories from Raw, Triple H’s egotistical promo, HBK’s return, Ziggler’s future, more (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-14-2012), host Wade Keller and PWTorch.com Specialist columnist Jon Cudo reflect on the previous night’s Raw and look ahead to the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 28, with a focus on the Cena-Kane and Rock-John Cena storylines, Shawn Michaels’s return and Triple H’s “smash mouth” commentary, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO