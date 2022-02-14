Former AEW World Champion teases return to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A Chris Jericho return to the WWE isn’t out of the question.

Jericho took to Twitter and teased a potential return to the company when commenting on the famed Festival of Friendship segment with Kevin Owens. Owens turned Jericho, which led to a showdown for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 33. Jericho addressed the angle and said Owens may see him again soon. “I haven’t forgotten Owens…you never know when you’ll see me again.”

I haven’t forgotten Owens….you never know when you’ll see me again. https://t.co/dYy26a5OkZ — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 14, 2022

Jericho last appeared on WWE television in 2018 during the Monday Night Raw 25th Anniversary show. Jericho signed with AEW in 2019 and has been with that company ever since. Jericho is a former World Champion, Tag Team Champion, and Intercontinental Champion in WWE. He was the first-ever AEW World Champion.

