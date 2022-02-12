Eddie Kingston reportedly nearing return to AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Eddie Kingston’s AEW return is imminent.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Kingston is expected back with the company next week. The report indicates that the story between him, Santana & Ortiz, and Chris Jericho still has layers to it and Kingston will be a part of that storyline when he gets back to TV.

Kingston was sidelined with an injury to his orbital bone. Next week on AEW Dynamite, Jericho & Jake Hager are set to face Santana & Ortiz in tag team action. This week on Dynamite, the Inner Circle had an in-ring meeting to discuss their future as a team and dissension among the ranks.

