Lita set to appear on Elimination Chamber go-home episode of Raw

Lita will appear on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced the news on Saturday, but did not indicate what Lita would be doing on the show.

Lita is scheduled to face Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Last week on Raw, Lynch and Lita confronted each other in the ring with a war of words until things turned physical. Lita hit her top rope moonsault on Lynch to end the segment.

Lita returned to the WWE in this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match. Lita was the 26th entrant into the match and was eliminated by Charlotte Flair. Lita’s last WWE singles match as a regular act in the company was in 2006 — a losing effort to Mickie James.

Elimination Chamber airs on Peacock on Saturday February 19. Other matches on the card include Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches, and more.

