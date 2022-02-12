Major spoiler for next week’s episode of Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A major title change occurred during the tapings for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company taped the show immediately following Friday’s episode due to the crew being in Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber next Saturday.

On the show, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion. The match will air live next Friday on Smackdown ahead of Elimination Chamber. Zayn is a three-time Intercontinental Champion.

