2/11 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Elimination Chamber build, Charlotte-Naomi, Natalya-Aliyah, Rousey and Goldberg appear

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 11, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, LA AT THE SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a video package that recapped the altercation between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey last week on Smackdown. Afterwards, they cut to a crowd shot in the arena as Michael Cole welcomed the audience at home to the show. Cole announced that Pat McAfee is at the Super Bowl, so he is joined by Corey Graves.

-Sonya Deville was in the ring with her arm in a sling. She said that there’s a great show tonight. She said she has to address the attack on her last week by Ronda Rousey. Deville said she doesn’t care who the Superstar is, there will be consequences for your actions. Deville said she asked upper management to fine Rousey $100,000 and suspend her indefinitely. Adam Pearce arrived. He said upper management has responded. Pearce said they got an email from Mr. McMahon himself. Pearce read the email. McMahon’s email said the proposal regarding Rousey is denied and Deville has to face consequences for her treatment of Naomi. Deville cannot lay a hand on Naomi or interfere in the Women’s Championship match tonight. Pearce told Deville that if she disobeys McMahon’s order, her job will be in jeopardy.

-Naomi’s music hit and she made her entrance. Naomi said Mr. McMahon said Deville couldn’t touch Naomi, but he didn’t say Naomi couldn’t lay a hand on Deville. Naomi slapped Deville. Naomi danced up the ramp.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I’m all for it, but an odd way to start the show. It’s about time Deville gets some form of discipline for how she’s acted. McMahon in an email isn’t necessarily what I was hoping for, but it’s better than nothing I guess. I wouldn’t be against Bruce Prichard being an on-screen character at this point.)

-Cole and Graves went over tonight’s card as graphics were shown. They announced Goldberg for the show. Cole then threw to a video recap of the Valentine’s Day photoshoot featuring Los Lotharios. The package then transitioned to a recap of the match between Los Lotharios and the New Day last week. In the arena, the New Day’s music hit and they made their entrance. They showed a graphic for the New Day against Los Lotharios as Cole and Graves hyped the match. [c]

-Kayla Braxton was in the back and she welcomed Los Lotharios. They called themselves the Latin lovers and said they are also dangerous. They said they won’t lose to New Day again. They called themselves the “Lethal Lovers”. Los Lotharios music hit and they made their entrance. They were referred to as the Lethal Lovers in their entrance. Afterwards, the ring announcer called for the Los Lotharios Kiss Cam. They showed a clearly planted woman in the front row and the Lotharios each kissed her on opposite cheeks simultaneously.

(1) THE NEW DAY (Big E & Kofi Kingston) vs. LOS LOTHARIOS (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo)

Big E started with Garza. The crowd chanted “New Day rocks”. Big E got a headlock on Garza as the crowd chanted. Garza reversed into a waistlock, but Big E powered out easily. Kingston tagged in and he leapfrogged over Big E for a senton on Gaza and a near fall. Garza recovered and took control on Kingston. Garza mounted Kingston and landed crossface forearms. Carrillo tagged in but Kingston recovered on him. Kingston took Carrillo down on the ring apron and beat on him. Big E tagged in and he hit his trademark apron splash. Garza got involved, but he was quickly dropped to the outside with Carrillo. Kingston hit a dive on them over the top to the floor. The New Day celebrated as they cut to break. [c]

Garza and Carrillo double teamed Big E. Garza had a headlock on Big E as Big E fought up. Big E shot Garza off the ropes but Garza recovered with a big dropkick. Garza took off his outer pants, then whipped Big E off the ropes. Big E reversed and hit a belly to belly. Kingston and Carrillo tagged in. Kingston hit a strike from the top rope followed by a big drop kick. Kingston then knocked Garza to the outside then hit a Boom Drop on Carrillo. Kingston missed a Trouble in Paradise and Carrillo got a roll-up for a near fall. Big E tagged in and they went for a double team, but Garza distracted Kingston. Carrillo fought free, but Big E recovered. Kingston also recovered and they hit a double team move, but Garza broke up the pin. Kingston tagged back in. On the outside, Garza took out Big E with a splash off the top. Meanwhile, Carrillo hit a perfect moonsault on Kingston for a close near fall. Garza tagged in. Carrillo and Garza collided. Kingston hit Trouble in Paradise and went for a roll-up on Garza. Garza reversed into a roll-up of his own and got the win.

WINNER: LOS LOTHARIOS (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) in 11:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Wow. The only issue I have with this is the roll-up. Last week, the New Day won clean with a double team finish, why couldn’t Lotharios do the same? I really like the Lethal Lovers moniker. That’s better than Lotharios. Most people don’t understand the Lotharios reference anyway, so may as well go with the new name. I’ve said before that I see a lot of potential in both guys, especially Garza, so I like that they’re getting wins. Big E back in the Tag Division is a joke. Graves comment about Big E’s level of comfort next to Kingston was very telling. It’s clearly how WWE feels about Big E. I guess any hope for him is dead at this point.)

-Megan Morant was in the back and welcomed the Viking Raiders. Before the Raiders could answer the question the Usos attacked them and took them out. The Usos stole the Viking Raiders head gear.

-They showed Roman Reigns in a chair backstage. There was a make-up artist getting him camera ready. Paul Heyman looked on. Cole hyped an exclusive interview with Reigns, next. [c]

-Back from break, they showed still shots of New Orleans. Graves threw to a video package that recapped Heyman’s speech from last week. The video package ended with Goldberg’s emergence as Reigns’ next challenger.

-Cole sat down with Reigns. Heyman looked over Reigns shoulder lovingly. Cole asked about Goldberg and ran down his accomplishments. Reigns said Goldberg’s winning streak was pretty good. Reigns said if he was in WCW everyone would be winning because they’d still be in business. Cole asked about Goldberg’s defeat of Brock Lesnar in 86 seconds at Survivor Series 2016. They showed video of the match. Reigns laughed and asked if we were still talking about this guy. He called Lesnar old news. Heyman chimed in and said he doesn’t care about Lesnar because he loves his Tribal Chief. Reigns said no one cares because he’s here. Reigns called himself the greatest Universal Champion of all time and said he’ll smack Goldberg down. Cole said the match was supposed to happen two years ago at Wrestlemania. Cole asked if there was added pressure on Reigns. Reigns said no. He said that two years ago, Goldberg would have had a chance. But now, Reigns is the Head of the Table and he’s going to smash Goldberg. Heyman dropped his spoiler line, then Reigns said at Elimination Chamber, he’s going to “Goldberg, Goldberg.”

(McDonald’s Analysis: I really liked this sit-down style interview. Heyman’s quips in the background were perfect, as were his affectionate looks at Reigns. Reigns’ line about WCW was gold. I wish this segment had been longer, or done as a pre-taped interview interspersed throughout the show. Other than that, good segment. I’m ready for Reigns to smash Goldberg and send him back to the grave he crawled out of to collect his blood money.)

-Graves threw to a video package that recapped the series of matches between Natalya and Aliyah. Aliyah’s music then hit and she made her entrance. Graves hyped the match as they showed a graphic. [c]

-Natalya made her entrance. Graves reminded the fans that the only way to win was by pinfall or submission. I guess we’re forgetting about the Dungeon’s Rules thing.

(2) ALIYAH vs. NATALYA – Pinfall or Submission Only

Natalya took down Aliyah with a side headlock takeover quickly. Aliyah fought up. Aliyah shot Natalya off the ropes and Natalya took her down with a shoulder block for a near fall. The two traded Irish whip counters before Aliyah got a near fall with a roll-up. Natalya talked trash to Aliyah. Natalya hit a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Aliyah got a roll-up for another near fall, then hit a Lou Thesz press followed by punches. Aliyah hit a modified facebuster for a near fall. Aliyah went for a half Boston crab but Natalya pushed her off easily and locked in the Sharpshooter. Aliyah got to the ropes, but apparently, there’s no rope breaks. The ref reminded Aliyah of this, then Aliyah tapped out.

WINNER: NATALYA in 3:00

-Natalya attacked Aliyah. Xia Li’s music hit and she ran down the ramp. She hit the ring and punched at Natalya. Xia Li hit a couple of kicks that knocked Natalya to the floor. Cole referred to Li as the protector. Li checked on Aliyah.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Well, at least Li didn’t stop to shoot lightning before making the save this time. Joking aside, this match was fine. I wish they hadn’t made such a big deal out of “Dungeon Rules” if this was all it was going to be. They could have come up with something more creative. Or just not called it that. Either way. I assume this story will transition to Li against Natalya with Aliyah being a cheerleader of some sort. Kind of a shame, I’d like to see if they can do anything with Aliyah.)

-Cole threw to a video package on the career of Rocky Johnson, narrated by The Rock. The video package was very well done. Cole read a message from The Rock when it was over.

-Sami Zayn’s music hit and he made his entrance. They showed a graphic for Zayn’s talk show, InZayn. Tonight he will welcome special guest, Shinsuke Nakamura. [c]

-They showed Charlotte Flair in the back. She held up the Smackdown Women’s Championship and said that, as always, she’s the main event. They showed a graphic for Naomi and Charlotte later tonight and Graves hyped the match. Graves recapped the stipulation regarding Deville.

-Cole threw to a video package that showed Johnny Knoxville destroying Jackass “knockoff” merchandise featuring Sami Zayn. Zayn was in the ring. He said he needs to focus on reclaiming the Intercontinental Championship and hosting his life podcast. The crowd cheered. Zayn told them to stop because they’ll ruin the audio. Zayn said they’re going to have intellectual conversation. He said he will offer Vegan Creole recipes to New Orleans. Rick Boogs’ guitar interrupted Zayn. Boogs got a huge response from the crowd. Boogs introduced Shinsuke Nakamura. As Nakamura made his entrance, Cole hyped the Intercontinental Championship match between Nakamura and Zayn next week.

[HOUR TWO]

-Zayn cut off the entrance and asked Nakamura to have a seat. Zayn said that Nakamura has been ducking him for six weeks. Zayn then talked up the IC title match next week. He said he can’t wait to see the look on Boogs and Nakamura’s faces when he beats Nakamura for the IC title. He said that Nakamura has been working with Knoxville to distract Zayn. Nakamura asked Zayn if he’s seen the movie. Zayn said he got thrown off the carpet. Nakamura cut him off and said the movie that’s coming out next week called, Jackass Defeated. Zayn mentioned that he and Nakamura used to be aligned. He then turned on Boogs. Boogs yelled at Zayn to shut up. Boogs reached for the mic. There was an odd metallic sound and Boogs collapsed, apparently “shocked”. Nakamura checked on Boogs and Zayn took out Nakamura with a Helluva Kick. Zayn exited the ring and celebrated on the ramp.

(McDonald’s Analysis: It was silly, but I liked it. Boogs was super over here. Above all else though, I can’t wait for the IC title to be defended again. After this segment, I’m worried Nakamura is going to win and then go another six months without defending the title again. Interestingly enough, regardless of who wins it may not be defended because it would suit Zayn’s character not to defend the title. Anyway, Zayn is a great actor. I’m glad he’ll be around for a while. It’s a shame he’ll never be taken seriously. With all of that said, Zayn is a great part of the show every week and does well with whatever they give him.)

-Cole threw to a video recap of Drew McIntyre’s interaction with Happy Corbin and Mad Cap Moss last week. Afterwards, they showed Corbin and Moss in the back. Moss had a black eye. Moss said he could use a little “clay-less”. He said that Corbin can handle Cesaro on his own. Moss said he’s going to get his eye looked at. He said that, maybe, he won’t be cleared to face McIntyre next week. In the arena, Happy Corbin made his entrance. They showed a graphic for Corbin and Cesaro. Graves hyped the match. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: So, Moss hasn’t bothered to have his eye looked at all week until now? That’s weird.)

(3) HAPPY CORBIN vs. CESARO

Cesaro jumped on Corbin right away. Corbin recovered and took Cesaro down. He slammed Cesaro face first into the turnbuckle. Corbin then hit a vertical suplex. Afterwards, he stood up and clapped for himself. Corbin hit a series of elbows then locked in a modified headlock. Cole brought up that Corbin hasn’t lost a one on one match since last summer when he became Happy Corbin. Cesaro tried to fight back but Corbin hit Deep Six for a near fall. Corbin picked up Cesaro and lifted him to the top turnbuckle. Cesaro fought back and locked Corbin up for a suplex, then spun around and suplexed him in the middle of the ring. Cesaro then hit a couple of uppercuts, but Corbin recovered. Corbin went for his under the rope thing, but Cesaro recovered with an uppercut. Cesaro knocked Corbin to the floor. Cesaro knocked Corbin into the barricade and hit an uppercut. Back in the ring, Cesaro hit a spinning uppercut. Corbin fought back and hit a big clothesline then the End of Days for the win.

WINNER: HAPPY CORBIN in 4:00

-Corbin was announced as undefeated after he won.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I’ve said this before, but I love Corbin’s move set. He’s improved a lot as a wrestler, but his character is a joke, so we overlook that factor. If he was treated seriously, he could easily be a great upper mid carder. A serious feud between him and Sheamus would be great. Cesaro continues to fall down the ranks. It really shows the lack of depth on the roster when they have to use someone like Cesaro for this spot. Just another win for Corbin, but he didn’t have to beat someone who previously had equity like Cesaro. I guess the key phrase there is “previously had equity”, because he sure doesn’t now.)

-Moss was in the back with a doctor. He said he thinks the doctor needs to cancel his match with McIntyre at Elimination Chamber. The doctor told Moss to close his eyes, then open one. McIntyre’s sword appeared in the shot. The doctor asked Moss what he saw. Moss said a sword. McIntyre then appeared and asked Moss if he was good to go. Moss said he was. McIntyre told Moss that their match will be Falls Count Anywhere. McIntyre laughed and walked off.

-They showed a graphic for Goldberg and Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Graves hyped Goldberg, next. [c]

-Charlotte was in the back. She said she’s going to snuff out Naomi’s glow. They showed the graphic for the match again and Graves reminded everyone that Deville cannot get involved, per McMahon.

-Goldberg was in the back with Michael Cole. He patted Cole and told him he shouldn’t take this personally and he loves Cole like a brother. Cole asked if this is one comeback too many. Goldberg said he doesn’t care what anyone thinks, including Cole and Reigns. Goldberg said this comeback is going to stick and be everlasting. He said it will call on the Goldberg everyone remembers. Cole then said that this match is two years in the making and told Goldberg that Reigns said it’s much different now. Goldberg said it’s not different for him. He said this has been coming for Reigns. Cole repeated what Reigns said earlier. Goldberg said he already acknowledged Reigns as his next victim. He said he’s going to beat Reigns and he’s going to force Reigns to acknowledge him as Universal Champion. Goldberg said he’s going to face Lesnar at Wrestlemania. He said there’s only one Goldberg and he wished Reigns good luck.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Again, the sit-down interview is great. Goldberg is really good in settings like this. As much as I can’t stand Goldberg, this is the best promo he’s done in a while. They’re doing a good job making this match feel bigger than it really is, and bigger than it really should. I give WWE credit for that. A retirement stipulation would help, even if that’s for selfish reasons on my part. My gut says there’s no way that Reigns loses, but my brain keeps chiming in to remind me that it’s WWE and with Goldberg, you never know. Two years ago, I didn’t think there was a chance he’d beat Fiend in Saudi. I really, really, really hope this isn’t a repeat. Good thing it’s Reigns and they won’t dare screw with the Lesnar-Reigns main event. Right?)

-Graves through to a video recap of Pearce reading the email from Mr. McMahon earlier. Following that, the package showed Naomi slapping Deville. Naomi’s music then hit and she made her entrance. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Reigns and Goldberg face to face next week. After this, they hyped Zayn and Nakamura’s Intercontinental title match next week.

-Charlotte Flair’s music hit and she made her entrance. Cole said that Charlotte is set to defend against Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania, but she may not be champion if she loses to Naomi tonight. Cole reminded everyone of the stipulation involving Deville for the 30th time tonight. Graves hyped Charlotte and Rousey and recapped Rousey’s Royal Rumble win. They then went into formal ring introductions. Cole ran down the accomplishments of both women.

(4) NAOMI vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR (c) – Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte and Naomi locked up and Charlotte shoved Naomi to the corner. Charlotte backed off and taunted Naomi. Charlotte locked on a headlock, but Naomi shot her off the ropes. Charlotte took down Naomi with a shoulderblock. Charlotte grabbed a handfull of hair and pulled Naomi down. Naomi kipped up and took over. She whipped Charlotte into the corner who hit the trademark Flair spot. Naomi knocked Charlotte to the floor then hit a spinning crossbody over the top to the floor to take out Charlotte. [c]

Back from break, Charlotte slammed Naomi into the turnbuckles. Naomi recovered with boots to the face. Naomi leapt over the top rope to the apron and hit a big kick on Charlotte followed by a crossbody off the top for a near fall. Charlotte recovered and pulled Naomi off the second rope as she tried to follow up with a Rear View. Charlotte locked in a headscissors on Naomi. Charlotte tossed Naomi over then kipped up. Charlotte went for a boot on Naomi in the corner but Naomi moved. Naomi hit a kick followed by a jawbreaker for a near fall. Naomi took her down again for another near fall. Charlotte recovered and the two traded chops. Naomi came off the ropes but Charlotte caught her with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a near fall. Charlotte dropped to the outside of the ring and dragged Naomi to the ring post. Charlotte bent Naomi around the post. Charlotte rolled back in the ring but Naomi caught her with a kick. Naomi hit another big kick then went to the top rope. Naomi hit a blockbuster for a close near fall. Naomi said she has Charlotte. Charlotte rolled to the outside, but Naomi followed. Charlotte recovered and tossed Naomi into the steps as they cut to break. [c]

Charlotte had Naomi in a headlock. Graves reminded everyone that Rousey is watching this match closely. Naomi fought up and hit a jawbreaker on Naomi. Charlotte fought back and went for another backbreaker, but Naomi fought through and shifted her weight to slam Charlotte down for a near fall. Both women were down. Naomi pulled Charlotte up with her and used a bulldog variant to drive Charlotte into the middle turnbuckle. Naomi went to the top rope, but Charlotte moved. Naomi rolled through and went for a hurricanrana, but Charlotte caught her and hit a powerbomb for a near fall. Charlotte dragged Naomi to the center of the ring. Charlotte went to the top rope and went for a moonsault. Naomi moved, but Charlotte flipped and went for a standing moonsault. Naomi got her knees up, then hit Rear View for a very close near fall. Naomi looked on in disbelief. Naomi got up and pulled Charlotte to the corner. Naomi went for a split-legged moonsault but Charlotte got her knees up. Charlotte rolled up Naomi for a near fall. Naomi recovered and hit a full nelson bomb for a near fall. Naomi planted Charlotte with a headscissor facebuster and got another near fall. Naomi went to the top and hit a split-legged moonsault and Charlotte kicked out, again. Naomi went for another cover, but Charlotte grabbed the bottom rope this time. Charlotte rolled to the apron and hung up Naomi on the top rope. Charlotte got back in the ring and the two traded punches. Naomi went for the Rear View, but Charlotte avoided it. Charlotte hit a chop block followed by Natural Selection for the win.

WINNER: CHARLOTTE FLAIR in 20:00 to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Sonya Deville entered the ring and Naomi attacked her. Charlotte attacked Naomi from behind and took her down. Deville put the boots to Naomi. Ronda Rousey’s music hit and she ran to the ring. Rousey took out Charlotte and Deville. Rousey teased another arm bar on Deville’s good arm. Charlotte pulled Deville to safety. Rousey helped Naomi up. Rousey and Naomi stood tall in the ring and stared at Deville and Charlotte on the ramp. Charlotte held up the title as they went off the air.

(McDonald’s Analysis: WOW. I can’t believe that match went twenty minutes. I think that was the best match I’ve ever seen Naomi have. They did a great job with the time they were allotted and it felt like a PPV caliber Women’s main event. The save by Rousey was predictable, but that’s fine. This match was built up very nicely at the end of the show. Cole went out of his way to mention both women’s accomplishments and made the match feel like a big deal. There was no doubt Charlotte was going to win, but they did a great job with a slew of believable near falls for Naomi. I really liked this match. I hope Charlotte stays this motivated going to Wrestlemania.)