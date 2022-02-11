2/4 Beyond Wrestling Day 91 report: Radican’s results & analysis of Price vs. Mathers, Fatal Four Way tag, LuFisto vs. Slamavich, Busick vs. Slade No DQ

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

BEYOND WRESTLING DAY 91 REPORT

FEB. 4, 2021

PROVIDENCE, RI

FETE MUSIC HALL

AIRED LIVE ON IWTV

Announcers: Paul Crockett and Sidney Bakabella

Rich Palladino announced that Kimber Lee and Alex Shelley couldn’t make it to the show.

Love Doug came out and gave people flowers. He said he was looking for the right person to give his last flower too and The Romantic Touch came out. They were interrupted by Whatever It Takes. Smart Mark Sterling said they were boring and challenged them to a tag match.

(1) ROMANTIC TOUCH & LOVE DOUG vs. WHATEVER IT TAKES (V.S.K. & MARK STERLING)

There was a lot of comedy in this one with Romantic Touch and Doug throwing around flower pedals and trying to stay ahead of the heels. Doug took off Sterling’s neck brace at one point and hit him with a neck breaker, but it was made clear later that Sterling was faking his neck injury. V.S.K. got a pair of brass knux late in the match and knocked Romantic Touch out for the win.

WINNERS: Mark Sterling & V.S.K in 10:20. (**)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a fun opener, although the setup to the match seemed to go on forever.)

Doug revived Romantic Touch with CPR that looked more like a kiss. Romantic Touch and Doug grinded on each other. Romantic Touch then presented Doug with a flower.

The next match was an open challenge match. Matt Makowski was supposed to face Alex Shelley, but he got into a car accident due to the bad weather and couldn’t make the show. The announcers said every time Shelley is supposed to face Makowski, something happens.

Anthony Greene’s music played and he made his way down to the ring. This is Greene’s first match in Beyond since his WWE release.

(2) MATT MAKOWSKI (w/Travis Huckabee) vs. ANTHONY GREENE

Makowski jumped Greene during the introductions. Makowski worked over Greene’s arm throughout the match. Greene mounted some good comebacks, but later in the match Makowski caught him with a nasty arm bar. Green rolled over on top of Makowski for a near fall, which also broke the hold. Greene hit a tombstone for a near fall. Greene missed a 450 and rolled through, but hurt but hurt bud shoulder in the process. Makowski popped him up and applied an arm bar and Greene tapped out.

WINNER: Mat Makowski via submission in 9:00. (***1/2)

(Radican’s analysis: This was a good match and Makowski continuities to plow through the competition in Beyond. The announcers mentioned that Makowski is in line for a IWTV Championship match.)

Makowski left Greene alone in the ring after the match and he got a big pop from the crowd.

The Shook Crew came out first for the next match. They’re set to face Rex Lawless and a mystery partner. Willow Nightengale came out as Lawless’s surprise partner.

(3) THE SHOOK CREW (BOBBY ORLANDO & BRYCE DONOVAN) vs. REX LAWLESS & WILLOW NIGHTENGALE

Lawless no-sold a FG kick from The Shook Ones and then plowed them down with a double shoulder tackle. Donavan hung Nightengale upside down in the corner while the ref wasn’t looking, which allowed Orlando to put a beating on her in the corner. He finished off the flurry of offense with a running dropkick. The announcers talked about Lawless wanting revenge on The Shook Crew. Nightengale finally cut them off with a double Codebreaker. Lawless got the hot tag and ran wild with power moves on both of his opponents.

The Shook Crew fired back and hit a Doomesday Device on Lawless, but Willow made the save at the last second. Orlando went for a dive, but Willow cut him off. Lawless powerbroker him into a support beam at ringside. Willow them finished him off with a moonsualt for the win.

WINNERS: Rex Lawless & Willow Nightengale in 11:00. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: The Shook Crew did a good job here playing the heels and cheating to gain the upper hand during the match. They really sold big time for Lawless and made him look like a monster. Nightengale is always fun to watch and she held up her part of the match nicely.)

Lawless and Nightengale kissed after the match. The announcers pointed out they are a couple.

The announcers talked about how Alec Price had beaten Marcus Mathers at Wrestle Open the night before at 9:59 with a 10 minute time limit. They said it was a controversial decision, as there was some thought the timing was off. There’s no time limit for their match tonight.

(4) ALEC PRICE vs. MARCUS MATHERS

Kimber Lee was supposed to be Price’s opponent here originally, but she missed the show due to a stomach bug. They had a fast exchange early and came to a stalemate. Price offered a handshake and Mathers went for it, but Price eventually pulled him in and landed a kick to get the upper hand. Mathers got a Boston Crab and the fans chanted for Price to tap, but Price used a pinning combination to escape the hold. He hit a double springboard blockbuster a short time later for a near fall.

Mathers was on a roll and went for a powerbomb, but Price raked his eyes and hit one of his own. He then dropped Mathers over his knee head first for a near fall. They built up to Mathers hitting a DVD into the corner and both men were down as the fans went nuts.

Price hit the Grand Prize, which won him their encounter last night, but Mathers kicked out at the last second. Price followed up with a big step up stomp to Mathers’s head for the win.

Winner: Alec Price in 16:40. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was an awesome match with Mathers on the verge of winning multiple times only for Price to cheat to maintain the upper hand. Both guys got over big time here and put on a fantastic match. Price is definitely a future star.)

Mathers was left alone in the ring and got a big pop from the crowd. Matt Makowski ended up coming out and attacking him. Makowski took Mathers’s briefcase and said he was coming for IWTV Champion A.C. Mack.

(5) THE RIGHTEOUS (VINCENT & BATEMAN & DUTCH w/VITA VONSTARR) vs. TED GOODZ & JAYLEN BRANDYN & TRAEVON JORDAN W/LITTLE MEAN KATHLEEN

The announcers mentioned that Brandyn and Jordan trained under Vincent. VonStarr provided a distraction to give The Righteous the upper hand. Brandyn took an extended beating until Jordan got the tag and ran wild. VonStarr got up on the apron again, but Kathleen kicked her to the floor and wiped her out with a dive. The action was all over the place down the stretch, but Vincent countered a backpack stunner and hit Orange Sunshine on Goodz for the win.

Winners: Bateman & Dutch & Vincent in 11:30. (***1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: The match went a little off the rails late, but overall this was a lot of fun.)

Matt Cardona came out with Mark Sterling and VSK. He asked the fans to quiet down for Matt Cardona, who he called the death match king. Cardona said he’s the death match king and the king of the indies. Cardona said all the marks paid to see him vs RSP tonight. Cardona said RSP was in the back puking and nervous with butterflies. He said it was the biggest match of RSP’s career, but for him it’s just the first match of the weekend. He said he would put the Impact Digital Championship on the line. The fans chanted new champ. He told VSK and Sterling to go to the back and get some beers ready because he was going to squash RSP.

(6) IMPACT DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPION MATT CARDONA (W/MARK STERLING & VSK) vs. RICKEY SHANE PAGE

Cardona hit a double arm DDT in the floor during the early stages of the match. Cardona dominated the action for several minutes and took out a toy pizza cutter with his name on it to use on Page, but instead he ended up locking in a headlock. Page mounted a comeback much to the delight of the crowd. He hit a big frog splash up top for a nearfall and the fans fired up behind RSP. He went up top again and the fans chanted new champ. He went for a senton, but Cardona got out of the way. Cardona went for a belt shot, but Page ducked it and hit a GTF. The ref counted to three, but he noticed that Cardona’s foot was on the rope. Cardona hit a thumb to RSP’s eye. He hit Radio Silence and the bell rang, but the ref signaled that Page had kicked out at the last second. The fans chanted you f–ked up at the time keeper. Cardona went to the second turnbuckle and tried to hit Radio Silence, but RSP ducked. Page grabbed Cardona, but he rolled him up with a handful of tights for the win.

WINNER: Matt Cardona in 10:15 to retain the Impact Digital Media Championship. (**⅔)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was fine for what it was, but the false finishes down the stretch were a little too much)

Cardona got on the mic after the match and told the fans to give it up for RSP, but he clearly wasn’t being serious. Cardona said they both talk a lot of trash online, but tonight he shut him up. Cardona asked for a round of applause for RSP. Cardona said this was about his respect for RSP. He called RSP one of the best he’s ever been in the ring with. The announcers said they weren’t buying it. Cardona shook RSP’s hand and gave him a hug. The announcers called it indie respect. Cardona tried to clothesline RSP, but he ducked and hit a choke breaker.

Sterling and VSK ran down to the ring and knocked RSP down. They held RSP up and Cardona hit him with a belt shot. Cardona then posed with his Internet Championship and Digital Media Championship titles in the ring.

(intermission)

Sydney Bakabella introduced Channing Thomas. Crockett called him a low life for what he did to Kathleen at Wrestle Open the prior night. Bakabella got on the house mic and said every Thursday night Channing Thomas steps into the ring and people get to be in awe. He said next week Thomas would be in action for the first time against Teddy Goodz. The fans booed as Bakabella continued to hype up Thomas as Simply the Best played on a loop.

(7) BEAR COUNTRY (BEAR BOULDER & BEAR BRONSON) vs. MIRACLE GENERATION (DUSTIN WALLER & KYLIN KING) vs. THE AIR SHOW (RAZERWYNG & MACH10) vs. ABOVE THE REST (GABRIEL SKYE & TRISTIAN THAI) – Fatal Four-Way Tag match

Every Fete show has a crazy multi-man tag, which is why this match is on the card. Bear Country showed their power early dominating their smaller opponents. Boulder lifted King and tossed him down after Thai tagged himself into the match. Skye suplexed Thai onto King for a near fall at one point. King tagged in Mach10, who got the hot tag and ran wild. Air Show hit a tandem sliced bread on Bronson. The Air Show wiped out Bear Country with stereo dives. They went to a series of dives. Boulder cut off Waller and lifted him over his head and sent him to the floor from the ring onto a pile of men. Boulder set up and the fans fired up and he hit a flip dive over the top to the floor! The fans lost their minds after Boulder’s dive. Boulder got three men on his shoulders and hit a fall away triple slam. The fans started a Beyond Wrestling chant. Bear Country set up for their finish, but got cut off and the pace picked up again.

Mach10 and Rayzerwing hit stereo 450s on Bronson and Boulder, but the pins got broken up. They built up to a big series of exchanges. The Miracle Generation hit a Doomsday Destroyer on Skye and the fans lost their minds. WOW! Miracle Generation ended up hitting Power and Glory on Mach10 for the win. That was insane.

WINNERS: Dustin Waller & Kylin King in 13:00. (****1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: The action was crazy from start to finish. The up and coming teams like Miracle Generation and Above the Rest that cut their teeth on Uncharted Territory were really impressive here. Bear Country was awesome in this environment showing off their power to balance out the insane high flying.)

Trish Adora got a big pop coming out for the upcoming tag match. She’s teaming with Eel O’Neal and Jordan Blaze against Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams & Wheeler Yuta.

(8) THE FOUNDATION HOT WHEELS EDITION (RHETT TITUS & TRACY WILLIAMS & WHEELER YUTA) vs. THE KINGS AND THE QUEEN OF THE DISTRICT (TRISH ADORA & EEL O’NEAL & JORDAN BLADE)

The Foundation isolated Blade early and went after her arm. Blade fired back and Yuta ended up taking a triple dropkick. O’Neal got a wrist lock on Yuta. Titus and Williams ran in, but Adora and Blade cut them off with submissions. Williams finally rotated his body to send Blade into O’Neal to break up the submission. Yuta and O’Neal were going at it and the cameras kind of went wonky and missed Yuta getting a pinning combination on O’Neal for the pin.

WINNERS: Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus & Wheeler Yuta in 11:50. (**½)

(Radican’s Analysis: It seemed like up until the triple submission spot that this was going really well and then it kind of fell apart and became a little disjointed leading into the finish.)

LuFisto got a big pop when she was introduced for her match against Masha Slamovich. She was introduced as an Independent Wrestling HOF member.

(9) LUFISTO vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH

The announcers discussed how Slamovich needed this win, but at the same time LuFisto needs to show that she can hang with the new generation. This is LuFisto’s first appearance in Beyond Wrestling in quite some time due to border issues with Canada and COVID. LuFisto controlled the middle portion of the match. LuFisto hit a flurry of punches to Masha’s chest and smiled at the crowd while posing on the ropes. LuFisto hit a running hip attack in the corner and then a diving forearm for a two count. The fans chanted for both women as they traded chops in the middle of the ring. Both men went for a headbutt at the same time. They then hit double spinning backfists at the same time and collapsed as the fans chanted Beyond Wrestling. Slamovich got the upper hand after they got back to their feet. She landed ten punches from the mount in the corner and LuFisto did a Flair flop. Slamovich made the cover for a two count. LuFisto fired back, but Masha tripped her right onto the back of her head with a russian leg sweep variation for a two count. LuFisto hit an Alabama Slam and a TIger Driver for a near fall.

Slamovich fired back and rolled around LuFisto and got a short piledriver for a two count. LuFisto appeared to accidentally kick the ref low. She also kicked Slamovich low, but she countered a Burning Hammer. She hit a kick to LuFisto’s head and then a half and half piledriver for the win.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich in 14:15. (***¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: There was some freezing and some odd camera cuts at times during the match, but overall the action was really good and LuFisto was dominant at times, but appeared to get desperate late in the match, as there was some doubt as to whether or not the low blow she hit on the ref was inadvertent. This was a big win here for Slamovich over an independent wrestling HOF member)

The announcers recapped that Slade called out Biff Busick on week two of Wrestle Open. This is Busick’s first match back since his WWE release. Slade came out first. The announcers said Slade would have to answer to Biff Busick returning to his home promotion.

Busick came out second and the fans fired up big and sang along with his entrance music. Busick was showered with streamers and then chants of Biff’s as he posed on the ropes. The crowd then hummed to his music as he played the role of conductor. He got into the ring and went face to face with Slade. Busick was showed with welcome home chants after he was formally introduced.

(10) BIFF BUSICK vs. SLADE – NO DQ match

The announcers said Alec Price was expected to be Busick’s opponent when he made his return to Beyond, but Slade cut to the front of the line. They went to the floor and Slade no-sold a clothesline and got right up and tossed Busick into the post at ringside. WOW! Busick ended up bleeding from the head on the outside. Slade brought a door into the ring and set it up in the corner. He then suplexed Busick through the door. Busick fired back and hit Slade with the door. It broke over his head, but Slade shrugged it off and wiped out Buusick. Slade got a chair and began working over Busick on the mat with it. Busick fired back and launched a chair into Slade’s head. Slade fell off the apron to the floor and the fans chanted Beyond Wrestling. Slade came up bleeding heavily from his head. Slade fired back and got another chair on the outside. He set it up between two chairs.

Slade worked a choke and Biff began to fade, but then fired up as the fans chanted his name. Busick broke free and hit a half and half, but Slade got up turned him inside out with a clothesline. Busick took a choke slam through a door. They went to a crazy strike exchange. Busick kept hitting Slade and he told Busick to bring it. Busick hit Slade with a garbage can at one point, but he sat back up. Busick put the can over Busick’s head and hit a running European uppercut for the win.

WINNER: Biff Busick in 12:00. (****)

Both men shook hands after the match.

(Radican’s Analysis: Slade was incredible here taking all sorts of weapon shots and big moves and acting like Frankenstein, as he just kept coming. This was a war and I highly recommend watching this incredible match. It was a star-making performance for Slade.)

The fans hummed Busick’s music. Busick got on the mic and put over Slade as one of the craziest bastards he’s ever wrestled. He said he lost his passion for wrestling two years ago and a fan said I wonder why, which was funny. He said he was nervous to come back tonight and he doesn’t know if he’s as good as he was, but the fans made him believe in himself. The fans chanted you still got it and never lost it at Busick. He then asked the fans to start his favorite chant in wrestling. The fans then started a huge Beyond Wrestling chant. Busick told the fans to drive home safe due to the bad weather to end the show. The fans then hummed his theme again to end the show.

Overall score: 8.5 (highly recommended)

