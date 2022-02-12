Major women’s tag team match announced for Elimination Chamber event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has added a third women’s match to the Elimination Chamber premium live event from Saudi Arabia.

Charlotte Flair will team with Sonya Deville to take on the team of Naomi and Ronda Rousey. The match was made official after this week’s episode of Smackdown, where Flair defeated Naomi in the main event to retain her Smackdown Women’s Championship. Flair attacked Naomi after the match and Rousey ran our and made the save.

Rousey won the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match and officially chose to face Flair for her title at WrestleMania 38.

