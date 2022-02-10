Ronda Rousey announced for additional WWE live events

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey has officially been announced for additional WWE live events. Upon her return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble, WWE revealed her event schedule, but Wrestling Inc is reporting that the company has added dates in Jackson, Huntsville, State College, Charlottesville, Pensacola, and Johnson City.

After winning the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match in her return, she is slated to face Charlotte Flair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Rousey reportedly will be active with WWE for a year.

Rousey is a former WWE Raw Women’s Champion and was a part of the first women’s main event of WrestleMania at WrestleMania 35.

