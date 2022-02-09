WWE Monday Night Raw draws lowest ever rating and viewership on SyFy up against Olympics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Monday Night Raw drew its lowest all-time viewership and ratings this week. While Raw had teetered on drawing under a 1.0 rating for the first time ever several times in recent months, it took being bumped from USA Network to SyFy and facing the Olympics (on USA, among other NBC Universal networks) to fall under 1.0. The Feb. 7 episode drew a 0.94 rating.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a 0.36 rating, and finished in positions 3, 4, and 5 among all cable shows. It was only outdrawn by the programming that replaced it on USA Network – Olympic coverage, which drew demo ratings of 0.40 and 0.38.

It drew a 0.43 rating in the male 18-49 demo, down from 0.59 last week. Among younger males in the 18-34 demo, it drew a 0.29, down from 0.40 last week.

Raw averaged 1.387 million viewers, with hourly viewership of 1.376 million, 1.449 million, and 1.337 million. The first-to-third hour dropoff was only 39,000, the best stat in that comparison since the third hour outdrew the first hour back on Sept. 13 last year. The average this year is 232,000. It’s possible the first hour drew poorly because viewers didn’t know Raw was on SyFy at first, because the second hour drew better than the first and third hours, which is unusual.

Overall, Raw dropped 26 percent from last week in average viewership.