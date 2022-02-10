AEW announces special Thursday episode of AEW Dark

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW has announced a special Thursday edition of AEW Dark for tonight February 10. The company announced on Twitter that the would feature four matches, but they did not articulate a reason for the special broadcast.
Special THURSDAY edition of #AEWDark premieres TONIGHT 7/6c
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–#TheFactory's @AaronSoloAEW v @SonnyKissXO
–@TheGiaScott v @abadon_AEW
–#AHFO's @thebladeofbuffalo/#PrivateParty v @lucha_angel1/@MattSydal/@theleemoriarty
–@TrueWillieHobbs v @BigShottyLee pic.twitter.com/x3eHoh17gG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022
Matches on this week’s special are Aaron Solo vs. Sonny Kiss, Gia Scott vs. Abadon, The Blade & Private Party, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lee Johnson. Typically, AEW Dark is a Tuesday show on AEW’s YouTube channel.
CATCH-UP: Details on how Jay White to AEW deal was put together
Leave a Reply