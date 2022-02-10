HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 2/9: MJF takes full advantage of Punk win in show opening promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-MJF is all heel and that’s exactly how it should be. This is how it works, folks. He’s despicable, but with credibility and that will mean big business for AEW. MJF as champion and then being dethroned as champion should be the long-term play at this point. Tony Khan just needs to find his next “guy.”

-C.M. Punk confused the audience a bit with the wanting to fight Wardlow thing, but ultimately getting MJF. I’m still not entirely sure what they were going for, but a chapter was missing from that promo.

-The Symphony of Power Bombs is such a great name for the power bomb madness that has become synonymous with Wardlow matches. A tip of the hat to whoever came up with that one.

-The stuff with Inner Circle this week wasn’t bad, but if feels like we’ve been there before. The dissension feels the same as it did a year ago, but with Santana and Ortiz as the lead dissenters instead of Sammy Guevara. The story is questionable, but as we saw this week, it will do wonders for Santana and Ortiz flexing their muscle and showing more of what they can do. World, you only got a taste on Wednesday – a lot more where that came from with them.

-Jay White in AEW is big news and fun news. Who knows how long he’ll be around, but just the potential for him is enticing. White vs. Punk, Moxley, Page, Darby, the list goes on and on. How long can Tony Khan keep that door open?

-WWE officials should be forced to watch that Keith Lee debut. They almost got it right, but ran away. AEW presented Lee in a way that was significant in nature and leaned right into his positive attributes as a performer. The Keith Lee we saw on TBS is the Keith Lee that can make AEW a lot of money.

-A bit of a sloppy finish to FTR vs. Punk/Moxley, but it sure felt like a fight. Punk and Moxley teaming was exciting to see and lived up to the hype of a “surprise partner.” Surprised we didn’t get anything more between Moxley and Danielson, though.

-As TBS Champion, Jade Cargill has already grown leaps and bounds. The championship has added a layer of confidence to her. Watch out AEW women’s division.

-Adam Page literally is bleeding for his AEW World Championship. The main event against Lance Archer was good, but a bit much given where the feud was. Page’s bump on the steps was unreal and a good example of going overboard when the story didn’t really need them too.

-Page as champion just is not a main focus of the company right now. His run is not NOT a focus, but it feels equal to other things going on. Adam Cole in the title picture should change that perception.

