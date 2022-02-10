Details on how Jay White to AEW deal was put together

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After weeks of hype, the forbidden door was opened Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. New Japan Pro Wrestling’s, Jay White, appeared on screen in a segment with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole and helped them dispose of Roppongi Vice. White was mentioned later in the show, but did not wrestle a match.

Tony Khan took to Twitter and revealed how the deal got done. “I didn’t secure Jay White until Sunday,” Khan tweeted. I realized after the fact that Friday night I butchered my own definition of Forbidden Door in hyping tonight. I heard the fans’ feedback and wanted to ensure that tonight was a special AEW Dynamite for all. Thank you to everyone who watch.”

In addition to opening the forbidden door, Khan teased a new signing for the company and delivered Keith Lee. Lee debuted against Isiah Kassidy and earned his spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the AEW Revolution PPV in March.

Jay White is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. There is no indication as to whether or not he will be making for appearances for AEW in the future.

