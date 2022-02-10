VIP AUDIO 2/9 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Hangman vs. Archer, Inner Circle mandatory meeting, MJF gloats, Punk & Mox team together, Keith Lee debuts, Cargill defends, Deeb, Wardlow, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Keith Lee’s debut, “Switchblade” Jay White’s appearance, Hangman Page vs. Lance Archer for the AEW Title, Jade Cargill’s defense, the Inner Circle mandatory meeting, MJF gloating about beating C.M. Punk leading to a dream tag match, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO