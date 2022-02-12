Jay White set for AEW in-ring debut next week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jay White will make his AEW in-ring debut on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. White confirmed the news via a social media post on Twitter saying that the “US of Jay tour is continuing on.”

White will face Trent Beretta after attacking him on this week’s episode of Rampage. On AEW Dynamite, White appeared in a backstage segment opposite The Young Bucks and attacked Beretta and Rocky Romero. It was White’s first appearance ever for AEW.

White is a former IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion. He’s been in the United States working on New Japan Strong shows as well as special appearances for Impact Wrestling.

