Jay White set for AEW in-ring debut next week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Jay White will make his AEW in-ring debut on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. White confirmed the news via a social media post on Twitter saying that the “US of Jay tour is continuing on.”
#USofJAY tour rolls on.
–#NJPW#IMPACTonAXSTV#AEWDynamite#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/zY6QXQcXMp
— Switchblade (@JayWhiteNZ) February 12, 2022
White will face Trent Beretta after attacking him on this week’s episode of Rampage. On AEW Dynamite, White appeared in a backstage segment opposite The Young Bucks and attacked Beretta and Rocky Romero. It was White’s first appearance ever for AEW.
White is a former IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion. He’s been in the United States working on New Japan Strong shows as well as special appearances for Impact Wrestling.
CATCH-UP: AEW Dynamite viewership rebounds big for Hangman vs. Archer and mystery free agent signing hype; key stats and new 7-day total
Leave a Reply