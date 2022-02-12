HEYDORN’S SMACKDOWN RECEIPT 2/11: Charlotte Flair and Naomi wrestle dramatic match even with obvious outcome in place

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-The Sonya Deville story and being abusive with her power – especially toward Naomi – would mean more and be more impactful if there was some early context around why she was the way she was. It’s simply all just happening and therefore lacks investment from the audience.

-From a storyline perspective and a real-life perspective, it’s absolutely hilarious that Vince McMahon is calling others out for abusing power. Ummm, kettle? It’s pot, you’re black.

-What in the hell is going on with The New Day? Big E is coming off a run with the WWE Championship and together, the act has been a premiere group for years in WWE. They’re jobbing to Los Lotharios now? Look, New Day is a cash cow for WWE. I get that, but if it’s this or a breakup? I’ll take the breakup all day long.

-Roman Reigns is going to “Goldberg, Goldberg.” That’s code for “Reigns squashes Goldberg because Goldberg can’t go longer than three minutes.” Honestly, it’s exactly the way to go with this if the match has to be done. Reigns gets a huge win and then heads to WrestleMania and Brock Lesnar.

-Really cool piece on Rocky Johnson with The Rock narrating. WWE should do more stuff like this and air it on their television shows each week. It fills time, but also can be a plug for the Network on Peacock as a showcase of the WWE archives.

-Whatever you do, WWE, please don’t green light Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. Thank you.

-So, they are really going down the Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin path for WrestleMania aren’t they. All indicators point to yes. Corbin is a prominent fixture in the brain of Vince McMahon, so you know he sees this as a viable Mania match for McIntyre. The rest of us normal people out here in the world? Well, we don’t. McIntyre was a centerpiece act for the company in the dark ages of the pandemic. Something with a little more meat on the bone is due to that guy – especially at WrestleMania and especially if he is in line to challenge Roman Reigns down the road for the WWE Universal Championship.

-The Goldberg interview was a Goldberg interview, but Goldberg loves Michael Cole like a brother? What was up with that line? Did Goldberg accidentally say a part of next week’s promo or something? Bizarre.

-A very enjoyable main event between Naomi and Charlotte Flair. Really good action with exciting near falls, which were tough to cultivate given that the outcome and Flair retaining was a certainty.

-Good booking of Ronda Rousey this week. Naomi is a character that the audience loves and Rousey running out to save her took advantage of that in an effort to get a babyface reaction for Rousey.

