2/9 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Veer Mahaan vs. T-Bar, Dirty Dawgs vs. Hurt Business, more

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 9, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick

Jimmy Smith brings his unique brand of nonsense to Main Event

(1) VEER MAHAAN vs. T-BAR

T-Bar unloaded a series of clubbing blows in the middle of the ring, then more in the corner. Mahaan was staggered. They collided with neutralizing shoulder blocks, then Mahaan bounced off the ropes and knocked T-Bar down with a second attempt. The men exchanged blows, then Mahaan rammed T-Bar’s face into a turnbuckle. He splashed T-Bar in the opposite corner, then ran the ropes but T-Bar used a toe hold takedown to fire Mahaan neck-first into the middle rope. T-Bar went on the offensive and punished Mahaan on near the ring’s edge. He leveled Mahaan with a reverse elbow, then applied a chin lock.

The commentators had this exchange regarding the chin lock:

Jimmy: This is a good strategy, slow the fast man down. Get the athlete to expend a lot of energy in the submission position – great chin lock.

Byron: And on the flip side, it gives T-Bar a chance to catch his breath while continuing to wear down Veer Mahaan.

Jimmy: It’s weird! When you’re using your submission offense, Byron, you don’t get tired. It’s really weird. Your opponent always gets more tired defending than you do attacking.

Byron: That’s the idea.

Mahaan battled out after Jimmy’s nonsense and hit a charging T-Bar with a big boot. Mahaan landed two punches, then hit an upright splash in the middle of the ring before dropping a telegraphed elbow. Mahaan began to wind up his left arm but T-Bar hit a superkick. T-Bar slapped on a choke slam hold but Mahaan countered and dropped T-Bar with a sidewalk slam. He covered T-Bar for two.

T-Bar booted Mahaan in the chest, then successfully hit the High Justice. He covered Mahaan for two. They got to their feet and T-Bar shoved Mahaan away by his face while yelling at him to “just show up.” Mahaan responded with a big clothesline. Mahaan deliberately set up and delivered a DDT, then covered T-Bar for the victory.

WINNER: Veer Mahaan by pinfall in 5:35.

(Meyers’s Analysis: The opening of this match was actually pretty exciting and the drop toe hold looked especially violent. T-Bar made the finishing DDT look good with by taking the move vertically and dramatically tipping all the way over onto his back for the pin.)

(2) DIRTY DAWGS (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode) vs. HURT BUSINESS (Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander)

Ziggler started against Benjamin. They briefly engaged in mat wrestling until Ziggler nailed a vulnerable Benjamin with a reverse elbow. Benjamin ran the ropes and had to hop to avoid Roode’s trip attempt from the floor. He stopped and gestured at Roode, then turned back toward Ziggler and caught his kick attempt in his hands. He dropped Ziggler’s foot and punched him in the face. Ziggler wiped out into his opponent’s corner. Alexander tagged in, Benjamin suplexed Ziggler to the mat before leaving the ring. Alexander immediately hit a slingshot senton over the top rope and completed the move with an Eddie Guerrero sashay. He covered Ziggler for two.

Ziggler stomped Alexander’s boot, allowing him to tag in Roode. Alexander flipped out of a Roode suplex, then hit a drop kick to Roode’s face. He chopped Roode’s chest in one corner, then fired him back-first into the opposite corner. He went for a springboard attack off the top rope, but Roode had time to lunge at the rope, causing Alexander to lose his balance and topple to the mat. We cut to break.

Roode hit a neckbreaker to Alexander after the break and covered for two, then applied a chin lock. When Alexander almost fought free, Roode delivered a standard suplex, then a knee drop to Alexander’s clavicle. He covered for another two-count. Ziggler tagged back in and drove his boot into Alexander’s chest and neck area. Alexander landed a few shots, but Ziggler twisted him into a neckbreaker. Roode tagged in and Ziggler waggled his finger in the air. Roode whipped Ziggler across the ring, but Alexander dodged out of the corner. Ziggler fell to the canvas, then Alexander hit a spinning chop to Roode’s chest, knocking him down as well. Alexander crawled toward his partner and made the hot tag.

Benjamin unloaded on Roode, knocking him down twice before giving the same treatment to Ziggler who entered the ring illegally. He hit a running knee strike to Roode in the corner, then took him down with a powerslam into a pin for a two-count. Roode distracted the ref while Ziggler, from the floor, yanked Benjamin’s neck down across the top rope. Roode quickly moved in and took Benjamin down with a spinebuster. He made the cover, but Alexander dove into the ring to break up the pin. Ziggler ran in and knocked Alexander out of the ring. He followed Alexander to the floor where they booted each other in the face and fell to the floor. In the ring, Roode and Benjamin exchanged quick pins before Benjamin hit the Paydirt, good for the three-count and victory.

WINNERS: Hurt Business by pinfall in 6:55.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Four veterans make for a quality tag match. Dirty Dawgs went out of their way with the heel behavior and the simultaneous kicks on the floor was executed well.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.4

