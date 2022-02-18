Tony Khan hypes another “massive” announcement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The big announcements just keep rolling for AEW President, Tony Khan.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Khan revealed that he had “something massive” on the way, possibly as early as within the week.

“There will be a lot of news in the week ahead,” Khan said. “I don’t know if I will get it done by tonight, but stay tuned in the week ahead, hopefully. I am working on something pretty big. It would be massive. I don’t know if it’s what anybody would expect it is, or think it is, but it would be a big deal in pro wrestling. I am looking forward to hopefully making it happen, stay tuned. Hopefully, I will get it done and have more to announce soon.”

This tease is coming off the heels of two major AEW happenings including the debut of former NXT Champion Keith Lee and an appearance of former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Jay White.

