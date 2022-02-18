Two major championship matches added to AEW Revolution

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has officially announced two major championship matches for the Revolution PPV event in March. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship and Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship were confirmed by Tony Khan.

Just made official tonight on #AEWRampage by #AEW GM @TonyKhan, @theAdamPage defends AEW World Championship against the undefeated top ranked @adamcolepro Sunday 3/6 in Orlando, FL #AEWRevolution LIVE ON PPV! Available on all major providers, Bleacher Report & FITE (Int.). pic.twitter.com/ck0aQFQ13d — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

Revolution airs live on PPV on Sunday March 6. Other announced matches on the show include a triple threat tag team match for the AEW Tag Team Championship, the Face of the Revolution ladder match, and C.M. Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar Match.

