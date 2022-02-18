News Ticker

Two major championship matches added to AEW Revolution

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 18, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: Britt Baker Twitter
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has officially announced two major championship matches for the Revolution PPV event in March. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship and Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship were confirmed by Tony Khan.

Revolution airs live on PPV on Sunday March 6. Other announced matches on the show include a triple threat tag team match for the AEW Tag Team Championship, the Face of the Revolution ladder match, and C.M. Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar Match.

CATCH-UP: Tony Khan talks balancing made stars vs. up and coming acts in AEW

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*