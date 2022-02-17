Tony Khan talks balancing made stars vs. up and coming acts in AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan believes that diversity in the experience level of acts in AEW is one of it’s great attributes as a company.

In an interview with Sporting News, Khan talked about having to balance current stars with new stars and articulated how that benefited the company, wrestling fans, and talent.

“I think it is one of the great things about AEW,” Khan said of his talent mix. “You get to see the top veterans and you get to see the young stars. Jungle Boy, one half of the AEW world tag team champions, he’s wrestled a lot of the top veteran teams and a lot of the top stars today. He’s mentored by Christian Cage, who is a great wrestler that spans multiple generations.”

“With AEW, you get to see the top young stars wrestling the top veterans and you never know what’s going to happen,” Khan said. “C.M. Punk came into AEW and wrestled Darby Allin right off the bat. He’s now wrestled a lot of the young stars like Daniel Garcia, along with veterans like Eddie Kingston, Matt Sydal and Bobby Fish. He was undefeated until he was matched up against MJF, one of the top young wrestlers. It’s exciting having the best matches and wrestlers of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Sting is one of the greatest wrestlers of my childhood and one of the greatest wrestlers ever. We get to see Sting wrestle all the time. Sting’s comeback at first, we didn’t know he’d wrestle so regularly. It’s something we always look forward to. When he’s out there, it’s always the main event.”

C.M. Punk and MJF will collide again in a Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution on March 6. The match was made official on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

CATCH-UP: Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion reportedly headed to AEW