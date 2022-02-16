Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion reportedly headed to AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Buddy Matthews, formally Buddy Murphy in WWE, is reportedly headed to AEW.

Fightful Select is reporting that the idea of Matthews to AEW had been growing in recent weeks with creative discussions taking place. The report indicates that creative for his debut was decided upon. Matthews was released from WWE in June of 2021. He recently appeared for New Japan Pro Wrestling, MLW, and a host of other indie promotions.

AEW continues to add talent even after the company parted ways with Cody and Brandi Rhodes. Sources indicate that AEW does have a talent budget and will be sticking to it.

Buddy Matthews is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and a key act on the now defunct 205 Live program.

