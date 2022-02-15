Tony Khan looking at 2024 to increase talent budget

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan went on a hiring spree in 2021 with the additions of Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, Bryan Danielson, C.M. Punk and others, but that hiring may slow until 2024.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Khan does have a talent budget that will likely increase in 2024 if AEW negotiates a favorable television deal. The report indicates that two talents worked to get large contracts with AEW, but were unable to secure them.

Brody King, Mercedes Martinez, and Keith Lee are recent AEW signees. Cody Rhodes left the company this week after three years as a talent and an EVP.

