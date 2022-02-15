WWE cancels 205 Live, adds new NXT show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is saying goodbye to 205 Live, the cruiserweight focused show that debuted following the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016. Instead, WWE will be adding a new NXT show to it’s programming schedule, WWE NXT: Level Up.

PWInsider is reporting that the official decision to end 205 Live was made earlier in the week, but had been in the works for quite some time. The report indicates that the first round of Level Up tapings will take place this week and that the show is expected to air on Friday night’s at 10pm EST on Peacock.

