2/15 NXT 2.0 REPORT: Hazelwood’s live alt-perspective on “Vengeance Day” with three title matches, the men’s Dusty Classic final, more

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 15, 2022

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON SYFY NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with Mandy Rose walking poolside somewhere texting her Toxic Attraction mates. They showed the texts alongside footage of each, saying Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta don’t stand a chance. The Dusty Classic finals was next, but then some Tony D’Angelo texts to all three women. They traded texts on Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes, then Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar. I guess this was a…unique way to introduce Vengeance Day.

-Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett made some bad Cupid puns as the weaponized steel cage was shown. Pete Dunne was already in the ring. Tony D’Angelo entered next as Joseph said victory is by pinfall or submission only. D’Angelo entered in a Maybach (a Rick Ross fan, I see). He paid the driver and made his way to the ring.

(1) PETE DUNNE vs. TONY D’ANGELO – Weaponized steel cage match

Dunne hit an immediate enziguri, then sent D’Angelo into the cage twice. Dunne grabbed a chair and struck D’Angelo in the back, then again, breaking the steel chair. Dunne then grabbed a garbage can, but D’Angelo hit a double leg takedown, then a Falcon Arrow onto the garbage can. D’Angelo took a kendo stick and struck Dunne across the back; he threw the stick away as fans chanted for another. As D’Angelo checked the toolbox, Dunne clamped it shut on his hand, then stomped on the toolbox. Dunne grabbed a wrench, trapped a finger in the loop on the handle, then stomped on the elbow.

Dunne went for the cricket bat, but D’Angelo grabbed the fire extinguisher and sprayed Dunne on the top rope. D’Angleo climbed and sought to toss Dunne over, but Dunne held on, so D’Angelo turned it into a superplex with Dunne coming all the way from draped over the top of the cage for a two-count. D’Angelo grabbed some zip tie cuffs and trapped Dunne’s hands behind his back, cuffing him. He taunted Dunne and punched away. D’Angelo grabbed a hammer and used the end to rip into the cheek of Dunne’s mouth. Dunne hit a headbutt, then a gut knee, and even a flying triangle! Still, D’Angelo lifted him and powerbombed him, then hit a DDT for a two-count.

D’Angelo set for a powerbomb into a table that was nicely set up in the corner somehow. Dunne turned it into a standing guillotine, using the space between his cuffed hands. D’Angelo reached into the toolbox and cut the zip tie with pliers. Both went for the toolbox, so D’Angelo sent Dunne head-first into a trash can lid into the cage. D’Angelo went for the crowbar, but Dunne kicked him and then powerbombed him through the table, but D’Angelo kicked out just before three.

D’Angelo grabbed the crowbar, but Dunned stepped on it, then stomped on his hands, then broke the cricket bat over D’Angelo’s back. He hit Bitter End, but D’Angelo kicked out! Dunne grabbed the crowbar, but D’Angelo hit a low blow and then his finisher (Forget About It?), a fisherman’s buster, but Dunne kicked out! D’Angelo went for the crowbar as Dunne went to the corner and grabbed one of his own. He hit D’Angelo in the gut, then the back of the neck. He hit Bitter End on a piece of table, hurting his own head, but gaining the victory.

WINNER: Pete Dunne at 9:51 (Bitter End)

(Hazelwood’s Take: I’m a bit confused here as D’Angelo seemed like he was set for a good push coming out of WarGames. I also question having him kick out of Bitter End, in a match with weapons no less, only for him to lose the match. I don’t think Dunne kicking out of his finisher makes up for it as Dunne’s finisher is much more established. On the other hand, if Dunne lost here, where would he have gone? They booked themselves into a corner with this feud, but since they did book the feud, D’Angelo probably should have gone over.)

-They showed a call from Raquel Gonzalez being picked up in the middle of the night by Cora Jade (it was 5 am, actually). Gonzalez said only losers are still asleep at 5. Gonzalez was outside of Jade’s apartment, then took her to the PC for training as they discussed the Dusty Cup. Training montage followed with the odd couple. They went for some jokes, but they didn’t really hit. They went to a park to run and work on endurance and teamwork. Gonzalez said they’re doing the same thing again tomorrow to Jade’s chagrin.

-Joseph and Barrett were at the entrance with live mics as they hyped the women’s Dusty Cup beginning next week. They kicked to McKenzie Mitchell, who was in the crowd with the trophy. She threw to a video of Diamond Mine with Malcolm Bivens and The Creed Brothers saying they put in the work, lift the weights, and hit the bags. Bivens said the only thing MSK’s hitting is still illegal in 13 states. Julius said the only green they want is money. Brutus yelled, and then Bivens said Diamond Mine Forever.

MSK was next, saying they walked in as the new kids last year and won the Dusty Classic. They said the tides are turned, being the veterans taking on the rising tide quicker than Bivens swiping right on Valentine’s Day. They said they’re risking it all tonight and walking out two-time, back-to-back winners.

-They showed Hayes and Trick Williams arriving earlier in the day as Williams hollered at a woman. They showed Cameron Grimes earlier today as well as they hyped the North American Championship match.

-Toxic Attraction made their entrance for the Tag Team Championship match. The challengers entered next.

(2) TOXIC ATTRACTION (Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne w/Mandy Rose) (c) vs. INDI HARTWELL & PERSIA PIROTTA – Women’s Tag Team Championship match

The champs attacked before the bell, hitting superkicks to send them outside. Both then hit flipping sentons off of the apron to their foes. The bell rang with Jayne and Pirotta legal. Pirotta caught Jayne and hit a fallaway slam. Hartwell tagged in as Pirotta hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and a Hartwell clothesline for a two-count. Hartwell put Jayne on the apron and hit some offense for a two-count. Jayne shoved Hartwell into their corner and tagged in Dolan. Hartwell was seated on top, got distracted by Rose, then was kicked outside by Dolan. Rose tried to interfere, but the ref saw her and ejected her as they finally cut to break (limited breaks tonight). [c]

SyFy’s online player didn’t play the split screen – just like USA’s – so when they returned, Jayne was taking it to Hartwell. Hartwell fought back, but both women took each other out. Both women made the tag as Pirotta came in and took it to Dolan. She lifted Dolan and lawn darted her into the top turnbuckle, then hit a big release German. Jayne jumped on her back, but Pirotta rammed her into the corner, then lifted both on her shoulders for a double Samoan drop that netted a two-count.

Pirotta tagged in Hartwell as they hit a double team spinebuster, but Jayne broke up the pin. Pirotta just went at Jayne and both went outside where Jayne sidestepped Pirotta and the latter hit the steps. Hartwell for her springboard finisher, but Jayne tripped her. Dolan hit a knee for a two-count, then tagged in Jayne. They hit a high-low with kicks to pin Hartwell and retain the titles in a meh match. Rose came back out to celebrate with them.

WINNER: Toxic Attraction at 7:55 (high-low) to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

-They cut to the back where Amari Miller and Wendy Choo were walking as Choo asked Miller about Miller’s partner. Miller said she already committed to someone else, but Choo said they’re good (it’s Tiffany Stratton, huh?). Choo said she had to find a partner for the Dusty Cup, then saw Dakota Kai sitting off on the side. She called her loser, then said they should team. Kai looked offended, then talked off to no one to the side. Kai was talking to herself or her imaginary friend as Choo walked off.

-Grayson Waller and Sanga arrived with “police officers” in crisp uniforms. Waller told Sanga to stay there ass they cut to break. [c]