Lio Rush set to return to MLW in May

Lio Rush is heading back to MLW.

The company announced on Thursday night during Fusion that Rush would be returning and would appear at the MLW Kings of Colosseums show in Philadelphia on May 13.

Lio Rush is BACK; added to MLW’s Philly card https://t.co/7gz5GT5rdz — MLW SuperFight • Charlotte • 2/26 (@MLW) February 18, 2022

Rush is a former MLW Middleweight Champion and WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Most recently, Rush was signed to AEW and debuted in a program involving Dante Martin and Team Taz.

