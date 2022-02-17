News Ticker

Lio Rush set to return to MLW in May

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 17, 2022

Lio Rush (photo credit Tom Stoup)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lio Rush is heading back to MLW.

The company announced on Thursday night during Fusion that Rush would be returning and would appear at the MLW Kings of Colosseums show in Philadelphia on May 13.

Rush is a former MLW Middleweight Champion and WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Most recently, Rush was signed to AEW and debuted in a program involving Dante Martin and Team Taz.

CATCH-UP: Former NXT Champion set for MLW appearance

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*