Former NXT Champion set for MLW appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Killer Kross, formally Karrion Kross in WWE, is heading to MLW.

The company announced during this week’s episode of Fusion that Kross would be at the MLW Superfight event on February 26. Kross previously worked for MLW before signing with WWE and heading to NXT.

Kross is a former NXT Champion. He was briefly called up to the main roster and had matches on Monday Night Raw against Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, and others. Kross was released from WWE in 2021.

CATCH-UP: Ricky Steamboat set to make MLW debut