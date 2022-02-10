VIP AUDIO 2/10 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 1 – Yuji Nagata. The WCW years, standing out from the pack, returning to NJPW, rivalries with Tanahashi & Suzuki, and more with special guest Rich Fann (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the first episode of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Celebrating thirty years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year plus, Alan will welcome thirty guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of thirty wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. We’re starting with a bang as The Torch’s own Rich Fann drops by for a chat full of ProWres love, but more importantly, full of Blue Justice! Yes indeed, Alan and Rich talk the career of Yuji Nagata from his time in WCW as Sonny Onoo’s main man to his legendary career in New Japan Pro Wrestling where he’s built stars, created memories, and had some of the greatest matches and rivalries ever seen on the cerulean blue mat. If this series is anything, it will be a love letter to pro wrestling, and episode 1 certainly is a love letter to Yuji Nagata! Check it out.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO