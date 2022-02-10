2/10 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Josh Alexander gets sent home, Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 10, 2022 (RECORDED)

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA AT THE CHARLES DODGE CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s events.

-Josh Alexander walked to the ring in street clothes. He took the mic and talked about how Impact gave him a chance when no one else would. He said without Impact, there may not be a “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander. He said he was proud to fight for Impact against Honor No More at No Surrender. He talked about the title match at No Surrender.

Alexander talked about how Scott D’Amore has accused him of not keeping his composure. He challenged whoever wins the title at No Surrender to a title match. He was cut off by Big Kon (formerly Konnor of the Ascension in WWE). Kon got in the ring and went face to face with Alexander. Alexander challenged him to a match right now. A referee got in the ring.

(1) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. BIG KON

Kon attacked Alexander at the bell. Alexander quickly took him down and put Kon in the ankle lock. Kon put up a fight, but tapped out.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 1:00.

Alexander put the ankle lock on Kon after the match. Security came to break it up. Alexander decked security. Scott D’Amore ran out and Alexander pushed him down. Scott recovered and took the mic. He said he just came out to reminisce. He talked about the history between him and Alexander. He talked about watching Alexander rise to the top.

Scott talked about Alexander’s wife Jade and how they got together and he was happy for both of them. He talked about signing Alexander to a three-year contract. He talked about Alexander winning the world title. He asked Alexander “what more do you want?’ Alexander talked about seeing his wife and son in tears after he lost the world title.

Alexander said he wanted to regain the title and be the face of the company. He said he wanted to win the world title for his friends, family, and fans. Alexander said he is done with the process. He said if he didn’t get a title rematch, he might be a free agent again. Scott took off his glasses and said Alexander was out of line and he was off No Surrender.

Scott said he was sending Alexander home. Alexander said he was home– Impact Wrestling is his home. He said Scott would have to drag him out of the ring. Scott said he wasn’t dragging him out and said that Alexander was professional enough to do the right thing. He told Alexander to say goodbye to the fans and then go home. Scott left the ring and the fans booed. Alexander stood in the ring and shook his head. Fans chanted “Walking Weapon”. [c]

-They replayed the end of the previous angle. Backstage, Steve Maclin confronted Scott D’Amore. He asked to be put on Team Impact at No Surrender. Scott said he would talk and think about it.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the matches for tonight.

(2) DEONNA PURRAZZO (c) vs. SANTANA GARRETT– Ring of Honor Women’s Title match

Garrett answered Deonna’s open challenge. Deonna rolled out of an armlock attempt from Garrett. Garrett kicked out of a backslide. They exchanged pin attempts on the mat. Deonna dropkicked Garrett out of the ring. [c]

Deonna stomped Garrett in the ring. Deonna put Garrett in a wrist lock on the mat. Deonna went for an armbar. Garrett recovered and suplexed Deonna. Garrett put Deonna in a bridging submission. Deonna reached the ropes to break the hold. They exchanged moves, then Deonna put Garrett in a submission. Garrett punched Deonna. Deonna caught Garrett coming off the top rope and put her in an armbar. Deonna turned it into a pin for the win. [c]

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A commercial took up a lot of the match. This was good while it lasted but way too short. Garrett got in flashes of offense and looked good. Deonna was impressive as always.)

-Team Impact confronted Scott D’Amore in the hallway and talked about picking a new partner for No Surrender. Chris Sabin said it should be Jonathan Gresham. They said they would discuss it later.

(3) MICKIE JAMES vs. CHELSEA GREEN

This was a non-title match. Tasha Steelz joined the commentary team and was accompanied by Savannah Evans. Mickie and Chelsea traded the advantage early. Chelsea took Mickie down with a headlock. Mickie slid to the outside and argued with Tasha. Chelsea did a baseball slide to the outside and knocked Mickie down. Back in the ring, Mickie took control.

Chelsea connected with an elbow, but Mickie did a flapjack on Chelsea. Mickie missed a dive off the top rope. Chelsea got a cutter on Mickie. Tasha said that was her move and threw a trash can in the ring. Tasha threw trash at Chelsea and they argued. Savannah attacked Chelsea and the referee called for a disqualification. Tasha and Savannah walked off as Mickie checked on Chelsea.

WINNER: Chelsea Green by DQ in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An evenly fought match, but too short to really get going.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Bhupinder Gujjar. He said he was happy to be in Impact and being in Impact was his dream. He said he was here to be the best. He was interrupted by Raj Singh. Gujjar walked away as Raj was talking. [c]

-Kaleb was admiring his new phone. The IInspiration approached Kaleb backstage. They asked him about the camera and asked him to take pictures. Kaleb said that Madison wouldn’t like it. Kaleb took pictures. Madison approached and was angry. Kaleb tried to explain. The IInspiration walked off. Kaleb called them jezebels. Madison reminded Kaleb that he works for The Influence. She told him to delete the photos.

-Bullet Club walked to the ring. Fans chanted for Bullet Club. Jay White took the mic and said Switchblade is back in Impact, but with friends this time. Tanga Loa took the mic and said they were the future Impact Tag Team champions. Fans cheered enthusiastically. Jay White talked again and was interrupted by Violent By Design, who walked to the stage.

Eric Young talked and introduced himself. He said they were a real family. He said they weren’t created ten years ago and made popular by someone else (burn). He said the world doesn’t belong to them, it belongs to us. White asked if he runs Impact. White said Bullet Club runs the entire wrestling world for the better part of the last ten years. He said Bullet Club is always on top.

White said Young wanted to create his own version of the Bullet Club, but they couldn’t because Eric Young is not Jay White. White ran down his own accomplishments. White said it was still his era. Young challenged White to a six-man tag match next week. White accepted. He said they could also fight right now. The Good Brothers walked to the stage.

Karl Anderson said they were rock stars. He said that Bullet Club could finally thank him. Doc Gallows asked how hard it is to thank them for the house, cars, and clothes for their kids. Doc said that Haku sends him a thank you every year. Tama Tonga told the “Good Sisters” thank you for leaving NJPW. He said the Good Brothers kept trying to recreate Bullet Club.

Anderson said they were glad that Tonga was happy in NJPW because they have dominated all over. Tonga said they dominated everywhere because they had been fired everywhere. Fans chanted “You got fired” at the Good Brothers. Tonga said there was only one place they hadn’t been fired and they would take the Impact Tag Team titles and fire the Good Brothers.

-Backstage, Jonathan Gresham had been knocked out and was on the ground. [c]

-Clips from last week of Matt Cardona beating Jordynne Grace for the Digital Media title. Gia Miller interviewed Cardona backstage. Cardona was wearing a Jordynne Grace t-shirt. He called it the Digital Media WORLD title. He talked about losing at Hard To Kill and he didn’t get a rematch. He said he realized he had to do things differently.

Cardona said he created the division and made the internet relevant. He said if it wasn’t for him, wrestlers wouldn’t be making money through online ventures. He said Jordynne Grace was his toughest opponent ever. He told Grace to be ready for their rematch because he is always ready.

(4) RICH SWANN & RHINO (w/Chris Sabin & Eddie Edwards) vs. MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT (w/Maria Kannelis & PCO & Vincent & Kenny King)

Maria joined the announce team. Swann and Taven started the match. Taven caught Swann with a dropkick. Swann countered with a dropkick of his own. Swann kicked Bennett off the ring apron. The wrestlers at ringside squared off. The referee threw out all the wrestlers from ringside. Back in the ring, Taven got the advantage over Swann. [c]

Swann fought off Taven and Bennett by himself, but Taven got the upper hand. Cary Silkin was shown at ringside. Bennett gave Swann a Death Valley Driver. Bennett gave Swann a brainbuster. Bennett knocked Rhino off the ring apron. Taven and Bennett double teamed Swann. Swann kicked Bennett and Taven.

Swann made the tag to Rhino, who ran wild on Taven and Bennett. Maria threw powder in Rhino’s face while the referee wasn’t looking. Taven pinned Rhino after the Climax.

WINNERS: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett in 11:00.

Taven and Bennett attacked Swann after the match. Taven said that honor is dead and he yelled at Cary Silkin. Taven and Bennett got in Silkin’s face. Steve Maclin ran to ringside and attacked Taven and Bennett. Rhino gave Bennett a gore.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic tag match. The commercial took a nice chunk out of it. Taven and Bennett looked good as a team.)

-Ian Riccaboni, Silkin, and Bobby Cruise were talking backstage. They thanked Steve Maclin. Maclin pleaded his case to join Team Impact. Eddie Edwards argued with Maclin. Riccaboni told Edwards they can trust Maclin. Sabin said they were in no position to turn down a teammate. Rhino and Edwards reluctantly agreed. [c]

-Clips of Lady Frost beating Alisha Edwards on BTI. Gisele Shaw appeared after the match and gloated in front of Frost. Gia Miller interviewed Shaw backstage. Shaw made Gia move to the other side. Gia said that Shaw stole the spotlight from Frost. Shaw said you can’t steal something that you own. She said she would debut next week in the ring and Frost could take it up with her then.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt were shown at ringside and ran down the matches for next week:

Gisele Shaw vs. Lady Frost

Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Chelsea Green & Mickie James

Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin

Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design

(5) W. MORRISSEY vs. BRIAN MYERS (w/Zicky Dice & VSK)

Morrissey took out VSK and Dice as he entered the ring. Morrissey tossed Myers around. Dice and VSK interfered so that Myers could get the advantage. Myers gave Morrissey the Roster Cut and knocked him down. Myers called for VSK and Dice to get a table. Morrissey put Vice through the table.

Myers put Morrissey on a table and it collapsed. Myers and VSK set up the table on the apron and put Morrissey on it. Morrissey got up and attacked Myers. Morrissey choke slammed VSK from the top rope through the table. [c]

Morrissey and Myers fought at ringside. Morrissey hit Myers with a street sign. Myers got a kendo stick and hit Morrissey. Myers gave Morrissey a back suplex on the ramp. The action returned to the ring. Myers hit Morrissey with the kendo stick. Myers did a Russian Leg Sweep on Morrissey. Myers hit Morrissey with a trash can lid.

Myers used duct tape to tie Morrissey to the ropes. Myers hit Morrissey with the stick. Myers brought trash cans into the ring and continued attacking Morrissey. Myers taunted Morrissey. Myers climbed to the top and did the coast to coast on Morrissey. Morrissey came back with a clothesline and went on the attack.

Morrissey delivered a big boot and the fans cheered. Morrissey hit Myers with the stick then broke it over his knee. Morrissey powerbombed Myers. Fans chanted “One more time”. Morrissey grabbed a bag of tacks from under the ring and poured them on the mat. Morrissey powerbombed Myers into the tacks twice and got the pin.

WINNER: W. Morrissey in 16:00.

Moose attacked Morrissey after the match. Moose brought a chair into the ring and choked Morrissey with it. Moose put a chair around Morrissey’s neck and put him against a ring post. Moose hit the chair around Morrissey’s neck with another chair several times. Fans chanted for Moose. Moose raised up the title belt and walked up the ramp.

(D.L.’s Take: The match started off with comedy elements but got really good in the second half. Myers really shined and Morrissey continues his momentum as he heads to the main event of No Surrender.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another well-rounded show. Two long talking segments (Alexander/D’Amore and Bullet Club/VBD & Good Brothers) which successfully forwarded storylines. The Honor No More angle continued. The Gisele Shaw debut was interesting. Morrissey continues to look like a monster. The main event was good and built up the main event for No Surrender. A fun show.

