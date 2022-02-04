2/3 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Bullet Club in action, Cardona vs. Grace, Gresham vs. Maclin, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 3, 2022 (RECORDED)

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA AT THE CHARLES DODGE CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s events.

-Weekly intro video.

(1) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. MATT CARDONA — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title Match

Grace and Cardona shook hands at the start. Cardona backed Grace into a corner but broke cleanly. Cardona charged Grace and knocked her down. He had a regretful look on his face. Grace rolled up Cardona for a one count. Grace took Cardona down a couple of times and got a two count. Cardona missed a neckbreaker and Grace missed a splash. Cardona suplexed Grace and hesitated.

Cardona suplexed Grace again and followed up with a leg drop. Cardona rammed Grace’s head into the turnbuckle then whipped her into the opposite corner. Fans chanted for Grace. Cardona dropped an elbow on Grace but missed another. Grace made a comeback but got cut off with a clothesline. Grace fired back with a punch

Cardona missed a dropkick and got caught with a spinebuster. Grace landed a series of punches and kicks. Grace delivered a dropkick and the double knees to Cardona, along with a running elbow. Grace got a splash for a two count. Grace clotheslined Cardona, but he came back with a boot to knock her down. Cardona caught Grace with a boot in the corner, but Grace kicked out of a pin attempt at two.

Fans chanted for Grace. Cardona missed a charge and went out to the floor. Cardona picked up the title belt and looked at it. Cardona and the referee fought over the belt. While the referee put the belt at ringside, Cardona hit Grace with a chair. The fans booed. Cardona hit Radio Silence and got the win. Cardona held the title high and gloated with a satisfied look. He celebrated on the stage.

WINNER: Matt Cardona in 10:00 to win the Digital Media Title.

(D.L.’s Take: This was a solid match and they worked well together. Hopefully this will be the start of Cardona being more obnoxious, like he is in GCW.)

-Backstage, W. Morrissey was beating up someone and yelled “Was it worth it?” He yelled “Where are you?” and went down the hallway. He found The Learning Tree and beat them up. Morrissey chased Brian Myers but security stopped him. [c]

-Scott D’Amore stood with security and talked to W. Morrissey. Scott said that Morrissey would have a No DQ match with Brian Myers next week. Scott told Morrissey that Moose wasn’t here this week.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera. They plugged matches for No Surrender and for tonight.

(2) JONAH vs. CRAZZY STEVE (w/Black Taurus & Rosemary)

Jonah and Steve locked up and Jonah threw Steve to the mat. Steve got the upper hand and punched Jonah repeatedly. Steve bit Jonah on the head. Jonah knocked Steve to the mat and splashed him. Hannifan plugged that Impact would be part of the Arnold Classic doing autograph signings. Jonah threw Steve around and landed a senton.

Jonah climbed the ropes and came off with a splash to get the pin. After the match, Jonah was going to climb the ropes again, but Taurus stopped him. Jonah left the ring.

WINNER: Jonah in 2:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Another solid victory for Jonah.)

-Gia Miller approached Matt Cardona backstage. Cardona called it the biggest night of his career. Gia asked how would Chelsea Green react to how he won. Cardona said she should ask Jonathan Gresham how it feels to be married to a loser. [c]

-Kaleb complained to Madison Rayne that they almost won the Knockouts Tag Team titles last week. Madison said they weren’t close, but she would win the belts soon when Tenille comes back. The IInspiration approached. They said they brought a gift. Jessie said it was for Kaleb and they walked off. Kaleb opened it. It was a phone with their picture set as the wallpaper photo. Madison told him to change it.

(3) JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. STEVE MACLIN

This was a non-title match and Pure Rules did not apply. Ian Riccaboni joined the commentary team. Bobby Cruise did the ring announcements and Cary Silkin was at ringside. Maclin charged Gresham at the start. Gresham made a comeback and took Maclin down with a series of moves. Gresham and Maclin exchanged the advantage.

Gresham took Maclin to the mat with a headlock, but they went back and forth on the mat. Maclin gave Gresham a back suplex, but Gresham held on to the headlock. Maclin battled back, but Gresham kept returning to the headlock. Maclin used the ropes to snap Gresham’s arm. [c]

Maclin had the advantage when the action resumed. Maclin gave Gresham a backbreaker for a two count. Maclin gave Gresham a double underhook backbreaker. Gresham sent Maclin to the floor. Back in the ring, Maclin gave Gresham a back elbow. Maclin stomped Gresham. Gresham kicked Maclin out of the ring.

Maclin slapped Gresham. They exchange forearm shots. Gresham got the best of it. They went back and forth for awhile. Maclin got a two count but Gresham reached the ropes. Maclin kicked Gresham. Maclin punched Gresham in the ropes, but wouldn’t stop at the five count so the referee called for a disqualification.

Maclin hung Gresham upside down in the corner and gave him the spear. Maclin put Gresham in the Boston Crab. Honor No More hit the ring and attacked Maclin. Gresham walked up the ramp and didn’t take part in the beating. Honor No More tried to get Gresham to join them. Riccaboni said he was ashamed of them.

Josh Alexander came out to the stage. Alexander and Gresham stared at each other as they passed by. Alexander got in the ring for his upcoming match against Vincent. [c]

WINNER: Jonathan Gresham by DQ in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match. Gresham is awesome and Maclin’s stock continues to rise. The DQ finish was lame though.)

(4) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. VINCENT

They brawled at the start. Alexander gave Vincent a sliding splash to the outside. Vincent and Alexander brawled on the apron. Vincent threw Alexander into the ring post. Vincent dove on Alexander on the outside. Back in the ring, Vincent went on the attack. Cary Silkin was shown at ringside. Vincent slammed Alexander and gave him an elbow drop.

Vincent put Alexander in a submission on the mat. Alexander made a comeback. Vincent put Alexander in a guillotine choke. Alexander suplexed Vincent. Alexander chopped Vincent to the mat. Alexander gave Vincent a German Suplex. Fans chanted for Alexander. Alexander got a two count. Vincent put the referee in the way to turn the tide of the match.

Vincent hit a senton off the top, but Alexander kicked out of a pin attempt. Alexander took Vincent to the mat and turned it into an ankle lock. Honor No More got on the apron and tried to interfere. Alexander kicked out of a pin attempt. Honor No More surrounded the ring. Team Impact came to ringside and started fighting Honor No More.

Alexander worked on Vincent’s ankle and put on the ankle lock. Vincent tapped out.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 9:00.

After the match, Kenny King attacked Alexander from behind and left him laying. Team Impact ran in for the save. King gloated and celebrated with Honor No More on the ramp.

(D.L.’s Take: This was a good match and the post-match angle added more to the ongoing Impact vs. ROH angle.)

-W. Morrissey was shown walking down a hotel hallway. He kicked in a door and surprised Moose. They started fighting. Morrissey threw Moose into a refrigerator. Morrissey slammed the door on his head. Dramatic music played in the background. Morrissey threw Moose into something and the camera went out. [c]

-Honor No More was celebrating backstage. Mike Bennett said that things were always changing and there was always someone who had a chip on their shoulder. Kenny King said that honor was not real. He said they were taking over and there would be no more room for games, lies, and honor. Vincent said they already lost everything and they would roll out the red carpet for Impact if they want a fight.

(5) BHUPINDER GUJJAR vs. JOHN SKYLER

Rehwoldt said that Gujjar was an international star from India. Skyler had the early advantage but Gujjar came back with a leapfrog, hip toss, and leg drop. Skyler took Gujjar down with a Russian Leg Sweep and punches. Skyler punched and kicked Gujjar. Skyler put Gujjar in a chin lock. Gujjar power slammed Skyler.

Gujjar rammed Skyler’s head into the turnbuckle. Gujjar landed a flying elbow drop and got a two count. Gujjar splashed Skyler in the corner and caught him with a boot. Gujjar speared Skyler from the second rope and got the pin.

WINNER: Bhupinder Gujjar in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Gujjar had size and athleticism. The spear from the second rope looked good.)

Raj Singh came out after the match and got in the ring. He clapped for Gujjar. Gujjar backed away from him and left the ring.

-Footage was shown courtesy of WWE showing Mickie James entering at the Royal Rumble from last Saturday. It showed her battling Michelle McCool, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and being eliminated by Lita.

-Gia Miller interviewed Mickie James backstage and asked what it was like to represent Impact. Mickie said she wanted to win but it was good to represent Impact. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans approached. Tasha mocked Mickie for losing. Tasha did an imitation of Mickie giving a speech after losing the belt to Tasha.

Mickie said she wishes that Tasha wrestled as well as she talked. Chelsea Green joined to back up Mickie. Tasha insulted them. Tasha and Evans walked off. Mickie thanked Chelsea for being an awesome friend. Mickie said she would love to wrestle Chelsea and she thought the people would love it. Mickie said they could wrestle next week. Chelsea was excited. [c]

-Vignette for The Quintessential Diva, Gisele Shaw.

(6) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. KACI LENNOX

Masha attacked Kaci at the bell. Masha connected with a big boot while Kaci was in the corner. Masha gave Kaci a spinning back fist, then finished her off with the Russian Death Device.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich in 1:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good squash.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Deonna Purrazzo backstage. Gia asked Deonna about storming out of Mickie James’ speech last week. Deonna said she doesn’t care about what Mickie has to say. She ran down the list of her own accomplishments. Deonna said she does her talking in the ring and she would offer an open challenge next week.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the matches for next week:

Deonna Purrazzo open challenge

Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann & Rhino

Brian Myers vs. W. Morrissey

They also ran down matches for No Surrender and plugged the NJPW show coming up next.

-Bullet Club made their way to the ring. [c]

(7) BULLET CLUB (Jay White & Chris Bey & Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. JAKE SOMETHING & MIKE BAILEY & ACE AUSTIN & MADMAN FULTON

White and Bailey started the match. Bey quickly tagged in to face Bailey. Bailey took Bey down with an arm drag. White tagged in and stomped Bailey. Loa attacked Bailey on the apron. Tonga did a dive on Bailey. Bullet Club tagged in and out quickly to keep the advantage on Bailey. Bailey dropkicked Bey.

Jake tagged in but Fulton quickly tagged himself in. Bullet Club took Fulton out of the ring. Fulton caught Bey on the outside and slammed him on the ring apron. [c]

Ace was kicking Bey and suplexed him. Fulton lifted Bey and gave him a cross body block. Ace and Fulton double teamed Bey. Ace gave Bey a back suplex. Ace gave Bey a forearm, but Bey came back with a forearm of his own. Ace put Bey in an armlock. Fulton knocked Bullet Club off the apron. Fulton ran into the turnbuckle. Bey caught Ace with a spin kick.

Bailey and White battled in the ring. Bailey gave White a swift series of kicks and a spinning splash. White gave Bailey a powerful uranage suplex. Bailey came back with a kick to knock down White. Ace tagged in. Tonga dropkicked Ace, but missed another. Tonga chopped Ace down. Tonga dropkicked Fulton, but Fulton took him down. The G.O.D. gave Fulton the Magic Killer.

The G.O.D. double teamed Bailey. Bailey fought the G.O.D. but they overpowered him. Bey splashed Ace, but Ace got his knees up. Ace avoided tagging Jake, but Jake finally tagged in and went wild on Bullet Club. G.O.D. double teamed Jake. White suplexed Jake. Bey caught Jake with a cutter and got the pin.

WINNERS: Bullet Club in 17:00.

After the match, Violent By Design and the Good Brothers attacked Bullet Club from behind and a brawl broke out. VBD and the Good Brothers got the best of it.

(D.L.’s Take: A good main event. It was fun to see White and the G.O.D. in Impact. Jake Something got a chance to shine despite dropping the fall.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another good show. Even though I’m not a fan of inter-gender matches, Grace vs. Cardona was good and I hope it leads to more fun with Cardona’s character. Grace is a great sympathetic babyface. The Impact vs. ROH feud continues to be compelling and adding Kenny King to the mix was a nice touch. The in-ring action was solid with Gresham vs. Maclin and Alexander vs. Vincent. Effective squash wins for Jonah and Masha Slamovich. A good main event capped off the show.

