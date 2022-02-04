FREE PODCAST 2/3 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-31-2017) Keller & McNeill talk Rumble fallout, Orton, Cena, Styles, Corbin, Elimination Chamber hype, more with live callers (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (1-31-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill went live right after Smackdown with caller and email contributions including the fallout from the Royal Rumble and the transition to the Elimination Chamber hype. Topics include John Cena, Randy Orton, A.J. Styles, Baron Corbin, The Miz, James Ellsworth, JBL, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO