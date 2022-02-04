VIP AUDIO 2/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Brandi and Shane’s bad week, impact of celebrities in pro wrestling, Cody-Seth trade between AEW-WWE, Shield place in history, is Tony Khan a good booker, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

Would AEW’s booking be paced better if they had monthly PPVs instead of quarterly PPVs?

Should we read into Ronda Rousey’s t-shirt saying “Baddest” as it relates to Bianca Belair’s “EST” gimmick?

What would it take for a major celebrity to make real impact on WWE’s business since Bad Bunny, Tyson Fury, and the Paul Brothers haven’t?

Is Ronda Rousey already turning off everyone who might have been happy to see her?

Is Shane McMahon so popular with the fans because they relate to him?

Isn’t Adam Cole’s Panama Sunrise illogical?

Is Vince McMahon truly concerned with only five wrestlers on his roster right now?

Would AEW and WWE both benefit from swapping Cody Rhodes for Seth Rollins?

Is Tony Khan an actual good booker or just a passionate presenter of matches?

Has Vince McMahon ever had anyone close to as influential in his inner circle as Pat Patterson was?

What’s up with the Wizards?

Would it have been mutually beneficial for AEW to be part of the Royal Rumble by sending two wrestlers, such as Chris Jericho and Cody?

Have PLE’s just become another show rather than a compelling special event now that WWE Is on Peacock and doesn’t make more or less money immediately depending on fan interest?

Is Rousey a heel or a face? Would she benefit from a manager/mouthpiece?

Has the WWE Title ever meant less compared to the Universal Title? Has the WWE ever meant less, period?

Was The Shield a big enough deal to be compared to some of the other prominent factions of the prior generation like DX or Evolution?

What would you say if you were Tony Khan if a prominent talented female wrestler approached you disgruntled about the camera time and push Brandi Rhodes keeps getting?

Have Todd’s opinions on Dan Lambert changed?

Who has more go-away heat now: Stephanie McMahon or Brandi Rhodes?

Who backstage is most likely to tell Tony Khan how much Brandi and Cody are hurting his company?

Is it time for AEW to pick up the pace of presenting big matches between big names given the depth of the roster?

Rank the top guys in WWE since Hulk Hogan in terms of talent, charisma, selling tickets, growing ratings?

Isn’t AEW’s audience just rooting for Paige VanZant to knock out Brandi, but does this fall short of a good version of a heel-heel dynamic in pro wrestling?

Revisiting worst gimmicks with a different specific definition.

Most felt the men’s Rumble this year was worse than the women’s Rumble, and for good reason, right?

Is Vince going to turn Charlotte vs. Rousey into a three-way?

How are WrestleMania tickets selling?

Will Paul Heyman be revealed as the reason Brock Lesnar entered at no. 30?

Who would be Becky Lynch’s best WM opponent this year, current or past wrestler?

What can WWE do to get the more vocal fans back to help steer them away from bad ideas?

Any good reason Jey Uso wasn’t in the Rumble match since there’d be storyline potential if Brock Lesnar eliminated him?

