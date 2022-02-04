VIP AUDIO 2/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Brandi and Shane’s bad week, impact of celebrities in pro wrestling, Cody-Seth trade between AEW-WWE, Shield place in history, is Tony Khan a good booker, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:
- Would AEW’s booking be paced better if they had monthly PPVs instead of quarterly PPVs?
- Should we read into Ronda Rousey’s t-shirt saying “Baddest” as it relates to Bianca Belair’s “EST” gimmick?
- What would it take for a major celebrity to make real impact on WWE’s business since Bad Bunny, Tyson Fury, and the Paul Brothers haven’t?
- Is Ronda Rousey already turning off everyone who might have been happy to see her?
- Is Shane McMahon so popular with the fans because they relate to him?
- Isn’t Adam Cole’s Panama Sunrise illogical?
- Is Vince McMahon truly concerned with only five wrestlers on his roster right now?
- Would AEW and WWE both benefit from swapping Cody Rhodes for Seth Rollins?
- Is Tony Khan an actual good booker or just a passionate presenter of matches?
- Has Vince McMahon ever had anyone close to as influential in his inner circle as Pat Patterson was?
- What’s up with the Wizards?
- Would it have been mutually beneficial for AEW to be part of the Royal Rumble by sending two wrestlers, such as Chris Jericho and Cody?
- Have PLE’s just become another show rather than a compelling special event now that WWE Is on Peacock and doesn’t make more or less money immediately depending on fan interest?
- Is Rousey a heel or a face? Would she benefit from a manager/mouthpiece?
- Has the WWE Title ever meant less compared to the Universal Title? Has the WWE ever meant less, period?
- Was The Shield a big enough deal to be compared to some of the other prominent factions of the prior generation like DX or Evolution?
- What would you say if you were Tony Khan if a prominent talented female wrestler approached you disgruntled about the camera time and push Brandi Rhodes keeps getting?
- Have Todd’s opinions on Dan Lambert changed?
- Who has more go-away heat now: Stephanie McMahon or Brandi Rhodes?
- Who backstage is most likely to tell Tony Khan how much Brandi and Cody are hurting his company?
- Is it time for AEW to pick up the pace of presenting big matches between big names given the depth of the roster?
- Rank the top guys in WWE since Hulk Hogan in terms of talent, charisma, selling tickets, growing ratings?
- Isn’t AEW’s audience just rooting for Paige VanZant to knock out Brandi, but does this fall short of a good version of a heel-heel dynamic in pro wrestling?
- Revisiting worst gimmicks with a different specific definition.
- Most felt the men’s Rumble this year was worse than the women’s Rumble, and for good reason, right?
- Is Vince going to turn Charlotte vs. Rousey into a three-way?
- How are WrestleMania tickets selling?
- Will Paul Heyman be revealed as the reason Brock Lesnar entered at no. 30?
- Who would be Becky Lynch’s best WM opponent this year, current or past wrestler?
- What can WWE do to get the more vocal fans back to help steer them away from bad ideas?
- Any good reason Jey Uso wasn’t in the Rumble match since there’d be storyline potential if Brock Lesnar eliminated him?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply