FREE PODCAST 2/10 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Keith Lee debuts, Dynamite’s big rating, Hangman vs. Archer, Heyman explains going back to Reigns, NXT, more (137 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They record “The Fix” podcast every week and about once every three weeks present their weekly analysis on the WKPWP Flagship. This week they cover these topics:
- AEW’s strong rating for a loaded show.
- Full review of AEW Rampage including Sammy Guevara vs. Isiah Kassidy and Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal.
- Full review of AEW Dynamite which included the AEW debut of Keith Lee, Lance Archer challenging “Hangman” Page for the AEW Title, the Inner Circle mandatory meeting, and more.
- Full review of WWE Smackdown including Todd’s issues with Paul Heyman’s explanation for going back to Roman Reigns, plus Ronda Rousey pretends to want to be there.
- Full review of WWE Raw including Lita-Becky Lynch and the Quiz Bowl.
- Full review of NXT 2.0.
