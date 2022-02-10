FREE PODCAST 2/10 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Keith Lee debuts, Dynamite’s big rating, Hangman vs. Archer, Heyman explains going back to Reigns, NXT, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They record “The Fix” podcast every week and about once every three weeks present their weekly analysis on the WKPWP Flagship. This week they cover these topics:

AEW’s strong rating for a loaded show.

Full review of AEW Rampage including Sammy Guevara vs. Isiah Kassidy and Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal.

Full review of AEW Dynamite which included the AEW debut of Keith Lee, Lance Archer challenging “Hangman” Page for the AEW Title, the Inner Circle mandatory meeting, and more.

Full review of WWE Smackdown including Todd’s issues with Paul Heyman’s explanation for going back to Roman Reigns, plus Ronda Rousey pretends to want to be there.

Full review of WWE Raw including Lita-Becky Lynch and the Quiz Bowl.

Full review of NXT 2.0.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO