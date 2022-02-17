THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 2/17: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

The Honor No More tag team scored a win over Impact regulars Rich Swann & Rhino and looked impressive in the process. If Taven and Bennett stick around, I would look forward to them having a run with the tag team belts.

Impact Match of the Week: W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers

The first half of the match included comedy spots with The Learning Tree, but the second half of the match turned into a really good no-DQ match that saw Morrissey win after power bombing Myers twice into thumbtacks. Morrissey looks really strong heading into his title match against Moose on Saturday at No Surrender. It was good to see Myers put in a featured match as well and he really came through.

Impact TV Results (2/10/22):

-Josh Alexander beat Big Kon

-Deonna Purrazzo beat Santana Garrett

-Chelsea Green beat Mickie James by DQ

-Matt Taven & Mike Bennett beat Rich Swann & Rhino

-W. Morrissey beat Brian Myers

In The News:

It was reported that Josh Alexander’s contract has run out, along with his visa. No word on if he will re-sign with Impact or seek other opportunities. In storyline, Alexander was sent home by Scott D’Amore on last week’s TV show… Impact Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona became the NWA World Champion also with his win over Trevor Murdock last week.

Coming Up:

This week’s AXS TV show includes:

-Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design

-Mickie James & Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz & Savanah Evans

-Chris Sabin vs. Kenny King

-Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw

-Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid

The No Surrender Impact Plus Special airs at 8pm EST on Saturday, February 19th in New Orleans. Here’s the lineup:

-Impact World Title Match: Moose vs. W. Morrissey

-Knockouts Title Match: Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz

-Digital Media Title: Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace

-Team Impact vs. Honor No More

-The Good Brothers vs. Guerillas of Destiny

-Jay White vs. Eric Young

-Jonah vs. Black Taurus

CATCH-UP: Josh Alexander announces his U.S. work visa and Impact contract have expired