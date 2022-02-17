FREE PODCAST 2/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland give a Long Look to Best in the World 2011 including Edwards vs. Richards for ROH World Title, World’s Greatest Tag Team vs. Briscoes vs. All Night Express for ROH Tag Team Titles, Kevin Steen appearance, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland travel back to Best in the World 2011. In the third edition of Honor Speak’s Long Look series they discuss the first ROH PPV under Sinclair, a hidden gem with a classic Eddie Edwards vs. Davey Richards ROH World title match, a marathon tag title four-way, a bizarre Kevin Steen angle, and more. Plus, news about ROH’s relaunch and Samoa Joe inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame. In the VIP section, Honor Speak reviews the Edwards vs. Richards rematch for the ROH World Title from Final Battle 2011, where the emphasis is on long.

