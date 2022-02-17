ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 2/18: Slam Dunk edition, Cole vs. “10,” Beretta vs. White, Deeb Challenge, Hobbs vs. Martin in Face of Revolution Qualifier

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER

FEBRUARY 18, 2022

NASHVILLE, TN. AT THE NASHVILLE MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM (RECORDED WEDNESDAY)

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 7:00 p.m. EDT, 6:00 p.m. CDT (Special Start Time)

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations)

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta).

AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker defeated Robyn Renegade in a non-title match.

Hook defeated Blake Li.

Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) defeated Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Special Start Time and Themed Show

Tonight’s pre-recorded edition of Rampage has been tabbed the Slam Dunk edition. It has been moved to 7:00 p.m. EST to accommodate the NBA. Four matches were announced and recorded following Dynamite Wednesday night.

Adam Cole vs. Dark Order “10” (Preston Vance)

Adam Cole goes one-on-one with Preston Vance, otherwise known as Dark Order “10.” He continues his mini feud, so to speak, with the Dark Order after defeated Evil Uno two weeks ago on Rampage. After the match he said he would now be a “ruthless” Adam Cole and pointed out that wherever he goes he ends up being the guy. He was recently NXT Champion from June 2019 until July of 2020 when he lost to Keith Lee, who recently debuted in AEW.

Cole is likely on course to challenge “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW Championship after interrupting his interview with Tony Schiavone this past Wednesday on Dynamite. He shook hands with Page after they went back and forth, but then his cohorts Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish attacked Page. The Dark Order, with whom Page has been affiliated, came to bail him out with Vance leading the charge.

Frank’s Analysis: I look for nothing but a win for Cole, who appears to be doing like what Bryan Danielson did enroute to his title match against Page, and that’s goes through members of the Dark Order. I would imagine we’re heading towards a title match at Revolution. Does Cole win the title? I wouldn’t have thought about taking the title off Page so soon, but it’s not inconceivable.

“Switchblade” Jay White vs. Trent Beretta

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Switchblade” Jay White makes his in-ring AEW debut when he takes on Trent Beretta of the Best Friends. White made his first appearance on AEW television on Dynamite last week when he attacked Beretta in a backstage segment. After the Young Bucks defeated Roppongi Vice last week (Beretta and Rocky Romero), things started to break down when Orange Cassidy gave Brandon Cutler an Orange Punch. When Beretta ran the Bucks out of the ring, White appeared and gave him his signature Blade Runner.

White held the NEVER Openweight Championship for New Japan before losing it to Tomohiro Ishii, who himself has appeared on AEW television is recent times. He worked several dates for Impact Wrestling through their relationship with New Japan. Beretta holds a recent singles victory over Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks. He is current leader of Bullet Club.

Frank’s Analysis: I think I speak for everyone when I say I’m thrilled to have Jay White in AEW. I loved his heel work in New Japan and will be interested to see how he folds into a regular prime time American wrestling program if he sticks around on a full-time basis. I don’t see anything but a win for White here tonight.

Serena Deeb 5-Minute Challenge

On last week’s episode of Dynamite, Serena Deeb bragged about beating Sky Blue in three minutes. She implored anyone to try and last five minutes in the ring with her. Katie Arquette answered the challenge but lost to Serena in a minute via submission. Katie had wrestled her on Dark, but it was her 2022 debut.

Tonight, Serena issues another five-minute challenge.

Frank’s Analysis: This is a classic, straight-forward way to keep a heel strong and something I wish was done more in wrestling in general. I don’t know if they’re going somewhere with this where she’ll be a challenger for one of the women’s titles. I don’t think it wouldn’t necessarily work right now with two heel champions, but maybe if Rosa beats Baker at some point, then her and Serena feud over the title? We’ll see.

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

In a renewal of sorts of a recent feud, Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz takes on Dante Martin for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match to take place at Revolution. The winner gets a shot at the TNT Championship. Keith Lee and Wardlow have qualified thus far with victories over Isiah Kassidy and Max Caster, respectively.

Dante Martin briefly joined Team Taz late last year after being under the tutelage of the recently departed Lio Rush. He turned on the group by eliminating Ricky Starks in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal at the UBS Arena show on Long Island in December. Martin holds a victory over Hobbs on the January 12 edition of Dynamite:

Frank’s Analysis: I don’t know how much of a factor this is but got a few “pounds of beef” in this ladder match already with Keith Lee and Wardlow. That’s not to say Hobbs can’t get in and they find three other more limber, aerial type of guys. I just feel like Martin belongs in this match

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!