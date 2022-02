SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells joins Tyler to give his distinct NXT and New Japan perspective on Jay White’s first match, Adam Cole in the main event scene, Jade Cargill, and the upside of Powerhouse Hobbs. Plus VIP member emails.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO