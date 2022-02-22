VIP AUDIO 2/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (1-20-2004): Final Royal Rumble line-up thoughts, Trish-Jericho storyline backstage details, TNA’s X Division roster thoughts, Hogan-Austin prospects, Dutch Mantel’s booking attitude, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from January 20, 2004. Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault covers these news topics:

Final thoughts on the Royal Rumble line-up including the 30 man Rumble and the undercard.

Latest on TNA’s X Division roster strengths and weaknesses.

Dutch Mantel’s booking attitude holding back TNA.

Jonny Fairplay’s prospects as a new TNA personality.

Why Hulk Hogan vs. Steve Austin wouldn’t be the dream match people imagine.

Backstage notes on the Chris Jericho-Trish Stratus storyline including who was booking it and how it fit into the roster in the big picture.

