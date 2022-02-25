Tony Khan set to reveal “massive” news on this week’s Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

For over a week, Tony Khan has teased “massive” news regarding AEW and a project he had in the works. Khan will reveal what that news is on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During a Busted Open appearance on Friday, Khan spoke about the news and said he was confident he’d be able to deliver the news to fans on Wednesday. Khan said it was not a talent signing, but something special and important for the wrestling business.

In addition to this reveal, AEW is promoting the Casino Tag Battle Royale for Wednesday night. It is the final Dynamite before AEW Revolution on March 6.

