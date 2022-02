SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shane “Swerve” Strickland, formally Isiah “Swerve” Scott in WWE, has reportedly signed with AEW.

Fightful Select is reporting that Strickland has signed with AEW and will debut for the company during the first week of March. Strickland is a former NXT North American Champion and was released from WWE in November of 2021 after being called up to Smackdown as part of the Hit Row faction.

CATCH-UP: Tony Khan hypes another “massive” announcement